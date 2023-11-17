Login

Volkswagen To Electrify Vatican City Fleet With ID. Family Of EVs

Volkswagen will deliver nearly 40 electric vehicles to the Vatican, from its ID. family that currently consists of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, and will go on to replace the entire fleet to EVs by 2030
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Nov-23 11:27 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen has inked a partnership with the Vatican City State to supply EVs.
  • The first two electric vehicles were handed to the Vatican.
  • VW will replace the Vatican City State’s entire fleet with EVs by 2030.

German automaker Volkswagen has inked a partnership with the Vatican City State to replace its current fleet with electric cars. Volkswagen will deliver nearly 40 electric vehicles to the Vatican, home of the Pope, from its ID. family that currently consists of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, which will help the city achieve its target of sustainable mobility. 

 

The first two electric vehicles, Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance models were handed to the Vatican by Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The remaining electric vehicles will be delivered starting in early 2024. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Unveils Updated ID.4 and ID.5 Globally

Speaking during the vehicle handover ceremony in the Vatican, Imelda Labbé said, "The electrification of fleets is becoming increasingly important across the globe. The fact that Vatican employees will now also be among our ID. drivers in the future is a great target and honour for our brand and underscores the attractiveness of our all-electric ID. models. 

 

Dr. Christian Dahlheim added, "We are delighted to support the Vatican in this important project. This is something very special for us and shows that we are absolutely competitive with our mobility solutions."

 

The transition is part of the Vatican’s “Ecological Conversion 2030,” a long-term project to cut down emissions from the state’s fleet. As part of the decarbonisation strategy, the Vatican will gradually transition from existing cars to all-electric ones by 2030. Through Volkswagen Financial Services, the automaker plans to accelerate this plan with a fleet of EVs. The financial details of the partnership have not been released by either party. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Pope Francis has been rather vocal about climate change and its effect on the planet and mankind. He first acknowledged the effects and impacts of “human-caused climate change” in 2015. He will be the first Pope to address a UN climate conference when he attends the upcoming COP28 meeting in Dubai later this month. 

 

The Volkswagen ID.3 is the brand’s most accessible electric offering in the ID. family. The electric hatchback gets 45 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh battery pack options. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV has battery options ranging between 55 kWh and 82 kWh. Lastly, the new Volkswagen ID.5 is offered internationally with 77 kWh and 82 kWh battery packs. Interestingly, the VW ID.4 is under consideration for the Indian market and is expected to arrive sometime next year. 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID.3# Volkswagen ID.4# Volkswagen ID.5# electric vehicles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-19546 second ago

Air purifiers are important not just for your home but also inside your cars

GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-13965 second ago

GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series

McLaren Unveils The 750S With 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Their Victory At Indy 500, Monaco GP, And Le Mans
McLaren Unveils The 750S With 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Their Victory At Indy 500, Monaco GP, And Le Mans
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11702 second ago

Only six examples of this special edition 750S are being built by McLaren

Royal Enfield Adds New ‘Wingman’ Feature To Its Existing App
Royal Enfield Adds New ‘Wingman’ Feature To Its Existing App
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Debuting with the Super Meteor 650, customers who book the motorcycle from today will get the 'Wingman' feature.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The SF90 XX Stradale completed a lap at Ferrari's test track in 1:17.309, which is 1.4 seconds faster than the standard SF90 Stradale.

Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas

Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.

ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.

ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.

ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.

Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India

Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV Revealed For Brazil
Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV Revealed For Brazil
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Volkswagen has lifted the wraps off the Nivus coupe SUV for the Latin American markets. The new offering will go on sale in Brazil later this year, but will make it to European markets at a later stage. The new Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV is part of the brand's new line-up of SUVWs, as the company likes to call it, and is based on the MQB A0 platform that is a derivative of the MQB platform that underpins the larger offerings in the Volkswagen Group. The Nivus shares its underpinnings with the Brazilian-spec new-gen Polo and Virtus (Polo sedan). The new Nivus will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross in the positioned below the T-Cross in the company's line-up.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen To Electrify Vatican City Fleet With ID. Family Of EVs
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved