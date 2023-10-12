Login

Volkswagen Unveils Updated ID.4 and ID.5 Globally

All ID.4 and ID.5 models now have a new 77 kWh battery, providing improved range figures
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

12-Oct-23 05:12 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric models now offer improved WLTP ranges of up to 550 and 556 kilometres, respectively.
  • The infotainment system and software are now upgraded in these models; they also feature a 12.9-inch screen and an optional AR head-up display.
  • The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models stand out with all-wheel drive and a powerful 250 kW drive system.

Volkswagen has updated its ID.4 and ID.5 electric models. These models now come equipped with an upgraded infotainment system and software, and the Pro and GTX versions get a new drive system for superior performance. All ID.4 and ID.5 models now have a new 77 kWh battery with an extended range.

The ID.4 electric SUV now has a WLTP range increase to 550 kilometres, thanks to an upgraded electric drive. Meanwhile, the ID.5 SUV coupe has a range of up to 556 kilometres on a single battery charge. The prices for the range start at € 40,335 (Rs 35.65 lakh).

 

Both lines feature brand-new, faster, and more functional software, an enlarged 12.9-inch infotainment system screen, enhanced Digital Cockpit, and an optional augmented reality head-up display. The company has also introduced illuminated touch sliders for air conditioning and volume control, along with a multifunction steering wheel with new operating logic. Furthermore, the automaker has added the driving mode selector to the steering column switch, as seen on ID 7 models.

The charging capacity for all-wheel-drive models has been increased to 175 kW, which allows for an extra 178 kilometres of range in 10 minutes of charging. Even the base version ID.4 Pure, with a 52 kWh battery, now offers a faster charging capacity of up to 115 kW.

 

A new charging and thermal management system ensures that the battery is preconditioned while driving. To complement the new drive system, Volkswagen has also refined the running gear and further improved the adaptive chassis control (DCC) for a more comfortable and dynamic ride.

Volkswagen has also improved the IDA voice assistant, which is now more precise in responses and provides additional features such as cloud-based weather information, updates on sporting events, stock market prices, etc. The highlight of the new technology is the high-efficiency drive, which significantly improves power and efficiency. The rear-wheel-drive models now feature an electric drive motor with 282 bhp, which delivers 75 per cent more torque.

 

The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models feature all-wheel drive and a system power of 335.3 bhp, delivering a sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h of just 5.4 seconds. In terms of rivals, Volkswagen ID competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang MACH E, Kia EV 6, and Tesla Model Y.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID.4# Volkswagen ID.5# Volkswagen ID.4 GTX# Volkswagen ID.5 GTX# Electric vehicles
  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13740 second ago

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.

Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12795 second ago

An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.

Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12793 second ago

The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer

Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11757 second ago

The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10535 second ago

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.

Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10069 second ago

Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4193 second ago

The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-36 second ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

25 minutes ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

51 minutes ago

Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Race Energy Partners with Lohum For EV Battery Recycling
Race Energy Partners with Lohum For EV Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Race Energy and Lohum have signed a strategic partnership to optimize EV battery waste management, targeting over 90% raw material recycling or repurposing.

Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award commends top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan

