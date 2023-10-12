Volkswagen Unveils Updated ID.4 and ID.5 Globally
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-Oct-23 05:12 PM IST
Highlights
- The Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 electric models now offer improved WLTP ranges of up to 550 and 556 kilometres, respectively.
- The infotainment system and software are now upgraded in these models; they also feature a 12.9-inch screen and an optional AR head-up display.
- The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models stand out with all-wheel drive and a powerful 250 kW drive system.
Volkswagen has updated its ID.4 and ID.5 electric models. These models now come equipped with an upgraded infotainment system and software, and the Pro and GTX versions get a new drive system for superior performance. All ID.4 and ID.5 models now have a new 77 kWh battery with an extended range.
The ID.4 electric SUV now has a WLTP range increase to 550 kilometres, thanks to an upgraded electric drive. Meanwhile, the ID.5 SUV coupe has a range of up to 556 kilometres on a single battery charge. The prices for the range start at € 40,335 (Rs 35.65 lakh).
Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
Both lines feature brand-new, faster, and more functional software, an enlarged 12.9-inch infotainment system screen, enhanced Digital Cockpit, and an optional augmented reality head-up display. The company has also introduced illuminated touch sliders for air conditioning and volume control, along with a multifunction steering wheel with new operating logic. Furthermore, the automaker has added the driving mode selector to the steering column switch, as seen on ID 7 models.
The charging capacity for all-wheel-drive models has been increased to 175 kW, which allows for an extra 178 kilometres of range in 10 minutes of charging. Even the base version ID.4 Pure, with a 52 kWh battery, now offers a faster charging capacity of up to 115 kW.
Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024
A new charging and thermal management system ensures that the battery is preconditioned while driving. To complement the new drive system, Volkswagen has also refined the running gear and further improved the adaptive chassis control (DCC) for a more comfortable and dynamic ride.
Volkswagen has also improved the IDA voice assistant, which is now more precise in responses and provides additional features such as cloud-based weather information, updates on sporting events, stock market prices, etc. The highlight of the new technology is the high-efficiency drive, which significantly improves power and efficiency. The rear-wheel-drive models now feature an electric drive motor with 282 bhp, which delivers 75 per cent more torque.
Also Read: Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models feature all-wheel drive and a system power of 335.3 bhp, delivering a sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h of just 5.4 seconds. In terms of rivals, Volkswagen ID competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang MACH E, Kia EV 6, and Tesla Model Y.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
