2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille

The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

29-Sep-23 06:18 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The vehicle spotted is only a mild facelift of the Q7, before the brand plans to launch a fully electric version of the Q7.
  • The 2024 Audi Q7 will be offered in a range of diesel and petrol powertrain options and a plug-in hybrid variant.
  • ● SUV expected to be revealed by early 2024.

Spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 surface where the test mule was spotted testing revealing updates to the luxury SUV. The vehicle spotted isn't an all-new generation, but instead only a mild facelift, before the brand plans to release a fully-electric new generation Q7. The SUV is expected to be revealed by early 2024.

 

Also Read: Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid

The spy shots of the prototype displayed a refined front profile, showcasing a  new grille design. The headlights, while similar in size, boasted revised detailing and altered placement of LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Accompanying these alterations, the bumper also underwent updates. The side profile of the vehicle remains largely unchanged, except for the introduction of a new alloy wheel design. The rear section, though resembling the previous model, is expected to sport updated lights and bumper.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.

Audi is projected to incorporate comprehensive updates into the interior. These updates will include large screens for the infotainment system and digital cluster. The upholstery and colour combinations are set to receive a fresh outlook. Moreover, a plethora of new features is anticipated to be introduced, enhancing the competitiveness of the Q7 in its segment. In terms of powertrains, the global markets will see multiple diesel and petrol engine options, along with an updated plug-in hybrid variant.


