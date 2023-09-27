Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Sep-23 10:31 AM IST
Highlights
- The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid offers a plug-in hybrid system with a total output of 511.9 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
- The car has a pure electric range of up to 90 kilometers and a 25.9 kWh battery capacity.
- The Cayenne S E-Hybrid features matrix LED headlights, and a comfortable interior with optional upgrades like a passenger screen and air quality system.
Porsche has introduced the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid, the vehicle is available in both SUV and SUV Coupé body variants.
Also Read: Porsche And Audi Recall 6,676 EVs Over Potential Risk Of Fire
Under the hood, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine that puts out 348 bhp, paired with a 173.5 bhp electric motor, resulting in a total system output of 511.9 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. This powertrain propels the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 263 km/h.
Visually, the SUV features standard 20-inch Cayenne S wheels, an exhaust system with twin tailpipes in stainless steel (for SUV), and the Black exterior package (for SUV Coupé). The vehicle is equipped with matrix LED headlights as standard, with optional HD matrix LED headlights available.
Also Read: Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore
Inside the cabin, standard features include eight-way seats, the Sport Chrono package with a mode switch, stainless steel pedal pads, and the Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The integrated My Porsche app offers additional functions, including enhanced Apple CarPlay integration. Optionally, buyers can opt for a passenger screen with in-car video functions and an air quality system.
The Cayenne S E-Hybrid comes equipped with standard adaptive air suspension. The vehicle is equipped with a 25.9 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 90 kilometers. The onboard AC charger can fully charge the Cayenne S E-Hybrid in less than 2.5 hours at a suitable power source with an 11 kW charging capacity.
Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL
