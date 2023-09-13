Porsche And Audi Recall 6,676 EVs Over Potential Risk Of Fire

Porsche and Audi, subsidiaries of the Volkswagen Group, will recall several of their all-electric vehicle models sold in the United States. The affected vehicles are all from the 2023 model year and include a range of popular electric models, such as the Porsche Taycan series and the Audi e-tron GT series.

Also Read: Audi Bids Adieu To The R8 Sportscar With Special Farewell Teaser

The recall is prompted by concerns that the factory may have applied insufficiently robust sealant on the high-voltage battery, potentially leading to liquid intrusion and an increased risk of fire. The recall number comprises of 1,899 Audis and 4,777 Porsches.

Owners of these vehicles are urged to promptly book a service appointment with an authorised dealer. During these appointments, the vehicles will undergo thorough testing to determine if there is any evidence of battery leakage. If a vehicle fails this test, the entire high-voltage battery will be replaced at no cost to the owner.

Also Read: Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore

Porsche took steps to enhance battery sealing by incorporating a Teroson sealant into the battery production process for Taycan vehicles in September 2022. However, in March 2023, they received reports of reduced insulation resistance values in vehicles with the Teroson sealant that were sold outside of the United States, and in April 2023, an incident was reported in the US. To address the issue for vehicles that were in the process of being manufactured, Porsche initiated a corrective measure by adding more sealant in May 2023, effectively preventing further reports of liquid intrusion.

Guest Author: Ronit Agarwal