Audi Bids Adieu To The R8 Sportscar With Special Farewell Teaser

Audi's R8 supercar is set to bid farewell, with a reveal on September 12 2023 at 9 AM Eastern. Enthusiasts await a grand send-off, amid speculations about its successor.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

09-Sep-23 09:59 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The teaser hints at a send-off of the Audi R8 on September 12 2023 at 9 AM Eastern
  • Audi introduces the exclusive R8 GT as the official farewell edition, with 150 units headed to the USA
  • Speculations rise about a special US market livery for the final R8s inspired by the RS e-tron GT

Audi enthusiasts and car aficionados alike are gearing up for a bittersweet moment as the Audi R8, Ingolstadt's first supercar, is set to bid farewell. In a recent teaser, Audi has hinted at the "storied history" of this model, with the big reveal scheduled for September 12. The teasers, shared on social media, showcase a specially liveried R8 adorned with Audi Sport branding and colors. However, at first glance, it appears to be an ordinary R8, not vastly different from the supercar enthusiasts waved goodbye to with a final lap around Laguna Seca.

 

 

While some may have been hoping for a celebratory send-off edition, that seems unlikely. Audi has already introduced the exclusive R8 GT, a lighter rear-wheel-drive variant, as the official send-off from Germany. Notably, 150 of the 333 units produced are destined for the USA, which happens to be the largest global market for this German supercar. Another possibility on the horizon is a special livery tailored specifically for the US market, reminiscent of Audi's treatment of the RS e-tron GT, which received a concept-inspired livery. This package is likely to be applied to the final few R8s to roll off the assembly line, as production is set to conclude later this year.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Debuts At IAA 2023; Gets Tweaked Design, New Tech
 

There won't be a direct replacement for the R8. Instead, Audi is rumored to be working on an all-electric successor known as the RNext. While there is no official information from the brand about the same, insiders suggest it might not bear the RNext nameplate upon arrival. Unlike its predecessors, this electric supercar won't borrow from the new Huracan; instead, it's expected to feature a bespoke platform and a plug-in hybrid V8. Audi may also collaborate with Porsche to develop this electric supercar. However, this transition to an electric future is still a few years away, leaving a void in the hearts of fans who have come to love the R8's roar. 

 

The departure of the R8 marks the end of an era that transformed Audi's image from a conservative German brand into a desirable automaker. While Audi's design ethos has evolved since the original R8 (Type 42), the company is unlikely to desert this segment, despite discontinuing the TT model line. The car enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting Audi's special farewell to the R8 on September 12 at 9 AM Eastern.

# Audi R8 GT# Audi R8 V10# Audi R8 Coupe# Audi R8 V10 Plus# Audi R8 Limited Edition# Cars

