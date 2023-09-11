Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore

Audi India has launched a new mid-spec variant of the Q8, which is priced at Rs 1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). This limited edition is available in the S Line trim.



This variant of the flagship Audi SUV can be had in three colours: Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Grey. It's packing the Black Package Plus, which features a black octagonal Singleframe grille flanked by Matrix LED headlamps, blacked out roof rails and 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Graphite Grey.

On the inside, the Q8 gets a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and the 8.5-inch unit for the climate control system. The driver also gets the virtual cockpit digital screen. Other features include a Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charging, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. The safety features include 8 airbags, ESP, Audi Pre-Sense basic, Audi Park Assist, rear parking camera and Parking Aid Plus.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Debuts At IAA 2023; Gets Tweaked Design, New Tech



Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid tech that puts out 335 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. It's paired to an 8-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro system. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 5.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

Also read: Audi Q8 e-tron Review - Midlife Update Enhances Luxury Electric SUV

The Q8’s prices range between Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.43 crore. It rivals the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX.