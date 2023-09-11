Login

Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore

The special edition has been launched in the wake of the upcoming festive season
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

11-Sep-23 01:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Audi Q8 gets a new mid-spec variant for Rs 1,18,46,000.
  • Gets minor cosmetic updates
  • Powered a 3.0-litre, V6 with mild hybrid tech that allows it to go 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Audi India has launched a new mid-spec variant of the Q8, which is priced at Rs 1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). This limited edition is available in the S Line trim.
 

This variant of the flagship Audi SUV can be had in three colours: Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Grey. It's packing the Black Package Plus, which features a black octagonal Singleframe grille flanked by Matrix LED headlamps, blacked out roof rails and 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Graphite Grey.

 

On the inside, the Q8 gets a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and the 8.5-inch unit for the climate control system. The driver also gets the virtual cockpit digital screen. Other features include a Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charging, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. The safety features include 8 airbags, ESP, Audi Pre-Sense basic, Audi Park Assist, rear parking camera and Parking Aid Plus. 

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Debuts At IAA 2023; Gets Tweaked Design, New Tech
 

Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid tech that puts out 335 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. It's paired to an 8-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro system. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 5.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph. 

 

Also read: Audi Q8 e-tron Review - Midlife Update Enhances Luxury Electric SUV

 

The Q8’s prices range between Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.43 crore. It rivals the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX.

# audi q8# Audi India# Audi Q8# q8# suv# car news# automatic cars

