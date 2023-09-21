Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) has inked a deal with Bugatti Rimac for the import and distribution of vehicles in the United States. This partnership encompasses both Bugatti and Rimac branded models. The move underscores a strategic alignment between the internal combustion engine (ICE) by Bugatti and Rimac.

The agreement was formally sealed during Monterey Car Week. The signatories included Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Christophe Piochon, COO of Bugatti Rimac, and Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti Rimac's Commercial Director.

The agreement strengthened the VWGoA's existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac. In light of this development, Sascha Doering, the COO of Bugatti America, will take on an expanded role that also includes the Rimac brand.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of VWGoA, said: “We’re thrilled to continue distributing Bugatti vehicles through our newly-signed agreements. Our distribution network has long provided the support and expertise necessary to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. We’re also excited that we will import and distribute Rimac models through this collaboration, providing even more variety for our customers.”

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: “For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers. The alignment and cooperation with Volkswagen Group of America will allow a new dealer network in the States to evolve with the enormous experience and resources available to them, allowing us to combine all the best bits of a mass-market sales operation with the bespoke, customer-centric special touches that have become a hallmark of both Bugatti and Rimac brands.”





Written by: - Ronit Agarwal