Login

Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.

The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Sep-23 04:40 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen Group of America's exclusive partnership with Bugatti and Rimac marks a strategic alignment between the ICE and electric vehicles in the U.S.
  • The agreement expands VWGoA's portfolio to include both Bugatti and Rimac branded models, enhancing their presence in the high-end hypercar market.
  • The collaboration aims to provide American customers with a premium sales and ownership experience, combining mass-market expertise with bespoke, customer-centric touches for Bugatti and Rimac brands.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) has inked a deal with Bugatti Rimac for the import and distribution of vehicles in the United States. This partnership encompasses both Bugatti and Rimac branded models. The move underscores a strategic alignment between the internal combustion engine (ICE) by Bugatti and Rimac.

 

Also Read: Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024
 

The agreement was formally sealed during Monterey Car Week. The signatories included Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Christophe Piochon, COO of Bugatti Rimac, and Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti Rimac's Commercial Director.

The agreement strengthened the VWGoA's existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac. In light of this development, Sascha Doering, the COO of Bugatti America, will take on an expanded role that also includes the Rimac brand.

 

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of VWGoA, said: “We’re thrilled to continue distributing Bugatti vehicles through our newly-signed agreements. Our distribution network has long provided the support and expertise necessary to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. We’re also excited that we will import and distribute Rimac models through this collaboration, providing even more variety for our customers.”

 

Also Read: Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More

 

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: “For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers. The alignment and cooperation with Volkswagen Group of America will allow a new dealer network in the States to evolve with the enormous experience and resources available to them, allowing us to combine all the best bits of a mass-market sales operation with the bespoke, customer-centric special touches that have become a hallmark of both Bugatti and Rimac brands.”


 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Rimac Automobili# Rimac# Rimac Technology# Rimac Group

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13646 second ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10235 second ago

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.

Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8931 second ago

The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-7871 second ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3273 second ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market

Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring
Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Nevera clocked a lap record of 7:05.298, with Croatian driver Martin Kodrić at the helm.

World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

With the advent of high-performance electric cars, the horsepower wars are reaching a whole new level. We look at some of the most powerful EVs in the world.

Rimac Raises 500 Million Euros In Series D Round Led By Softbank's Vision Fund
Rimac Raises 500 Million Euros In Series D Round Led By Softbank's Vision Fund
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Rimac has established itself as one of the premier companies in the electric car space having established partnerships with many major OEMs.

Hyundai Planning On Ending Association With Rimac
Hyundai Planning On Ending Association With Rimac
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Hyundai had an invested $84 million in Rimac but now it may pull out of the investment.

Rimac Group Starts EV Components Unit Called Rimac Technology
Rimac Group Starts EV Components Unit Called Rimac Technology
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Rimac Technology has over 1,000 employees and is free from any oversight by any other manufacturer.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn