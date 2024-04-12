BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs

German auto giant BMW Group and Rimac Technology, part of the Rimac Group, have announced a partnership that will see the two companies collaborate to co-develop high-voltage battery technologies. The battery tech will start making an appearance on BMW Group cars in the second half of the decade.

The BMW Group said that it will be bringing more than 15 years of expertise in battery and electric drive systems to the partnership, while Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 supplier specialising in electrification. The company makes everything from high-voltage battery packs and e-axles to electronics and software solutions.

BMW said that the long-term partnership will see Rimac Technology transition from a niche high-performance solutions supplier to a high-volume supplier. The Croatian company has also dedicated a substantial portion of its campus to developing the next-generation BMW batteries and their production. The firm is also planning for a second battery facility in the country.

The announcement would also mark a full circle for the Rimac Group, most popularly known for its Nevera electric supercar. However, the company traces its roots to a 1984 BMW 3 Series E30. Rimac founder Mate Rimac first converted this BMW to a fully electric car in 2008, which set the ball rolling for Rimac as a company. Mate Rimac also runs Bugatti.

The 15-year-old Rimac Group began its electric mobility journey with ‘Concept One’ at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show, which eventually transformed into the Nevera in 2022. Rimac is also responsible for developing a hybrid V16 engine for the Chiron successor. More details on the BMW-Rimac partnership will be released at a later stage.