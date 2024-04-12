Login
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs

The partnership will transition Rimac Technology from a niche performance solutions supplier to a Tier 1 high-volume player.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW has partnered with Rimac Technology to develop EV batteries.
  • The new-gen batteries will show up on BMW cars in the second half of the decade.
  • Rimac Technology is part of Croatia’s Rimac Group, known for the Never electric supercar.

German auto giant BMW Group and Rimac Technology, part of the Rimac Group, have announced a partnership that will see the two companies collaborate to co-develop high-voltage battery technologies. The battery tech will start making an appearance on BMW Group cars in the second half of the decade.

 

The BMW Group said that it will be bringing more than 15 years of expertise in battery and electric drive systems to the partnership, while Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 supplier specialising in electrification. The company makes everything from high-voltage battery packs and e-axles to electronics and software solutions.

 

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units

 

 

BMW said that the long-term partnership will see Rimac Technology transition from a niche high-performance solutions supplier to a high-volume supplier. The Croatian company has also dedicated a substantial portion of its campus to developing the next-generation BMW batteries and their production. The firm is also planning for a second battery facility in the country.

 

The announcement would also mark a full circle for the Rimac Group, most popularly known for its Nevera electric supercar. However, the company traces its roots to a 1984 BMW 3 Series E30. Rimac founder Mate Rimac first converted this BMW to a fully electric car in 2008, which set the ball rolling for Rimac as a company. Mate Rimac also runs Bugatti.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse

 

The 15-year-old Rimac Group began its electric mobility journey with ‘Concept One’ at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show, which eventually transformed into the Nevera in 2022. Rimac is also responsible for developing a hybrid V16 engine for the Chiron successor. More details on the BMW-Rimac partnership will be released at a later stage.

 

# BMW# Rimac Technology# BMW Rimac# Battery Tech# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

