Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse

The Rimac Nevera, the electric hypercar from Rimac Automobili has secured its place in the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving the fastest speed in reverse. Driven by test driver Goran Drndak, the Nevera reached an astonishing top speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph) in reverse, a feat witnessed and verified by a representative from Guinness World Records. The record-breaking event took place at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany, adding another milestone to the Nevera's already impressive resume.

Rimac's Chief Program Engineer, Matija Renic, revealed the origin of the idea, stating, "It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world's fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off." This daring attempt was a departure from the conventional design considerations, as the Nevera's aerodynamics, cooling systems, and stability were not originally engineered for high-speed reverse travel.

The testing facility in Germany, where the Nevera had previously broken more than 20 acceleration and braking records, served as the proving ground for this audacious feat. Renic explained that simulations indicated speeds over 150 mph were possible, but the team ventured into uncharted territory to discover the stability of the Nevera in reverse.

Goran Drndak, the test driver, shared his experience, noting the unique sensation of hurtling backward at high speed. "On the run itself, it definitely took some getting used to," he said. "You're facing straight out backward, watching the scenery flash away from you faster and faster, feeling your neck pulled forwards in almost the same sensation you would normally get under heavy braking."

The Nevera's groundbreaking achievement was made possible by its innovative drivetrain, featuring four individual motors that propel the car based on the direction they're rotating. This absence of a traditional transmission allows the same motors that drove the Nevera to a record-setting 256 mph forward earlier this year to provide equal thrust in reverse, defying the limits of aerodynamics.

The Guinness World Records representative formally approved the new highest speed in reverse record, toppling the longstanding record set in 2001 of 165.08 km/h in a Caterham 7 Fireblade by Darren Manning.