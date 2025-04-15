TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs

TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd – which is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Germany-headquartered certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company – has introduced a first-of-its-kind E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab at their Bengaluru Campus. With a fully functioning training centre on wheels, the aim of this initiative is to improve India’s current EV ecosystem by providing a hands-on skilling and upskilling of personnel in the EV sector.

With growing demands for EVs across the country, the people who are skilled to handle a high-voltage system – be it for repairs, commissioning/decommissioning, or in case of a crash – are limited. This not only increases the turnover time to handle the EVs but also increases the hazard for those who work closely with the live electric system of an electric vehicle. While TÜV SÜD already has many other training and certification courses in place, the idea was to make this entire set-up mobile.

With the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab, TÜV SÜD is providing an expert-led training facility on wheels that can travel anywhere and provide training to anyone. Mounted on a moving platform, the training lab has an entire EV exoskeleton with all the wiring harness, 12-volt battery, OBC, ECM and the essential HV battery pack. The lab is compliant with the DGUV 209-093 European standard. It can be moved to the doorstep of the various stakeholders in the EV sector, including but not limited to automotive businesses, OEMs, manufacturing units, dealerships, parts manufacturers, and educational institutes. With the mobility factor added to the training lab, it reduces the logistical barriers as many students can be trained at the same time without having to relocate to a fixed location over a few days to get their training. It also reduces downtime. The mobile platform can also be scalable and customisable for tailored training requested by the customer.

Features and Benefits of the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab:

Basic (L1), Intermediary (L2), and Advanced (L3) courses are compliant with international standards and certification

Expert panel to train with a live, hands-on approach using real EV components and high-voltage systems.

On-site demos for convenient, customer-specific training

New-age safety and testing equipment for accurate, industry-standard learning.

The mobile training lab can be customised for a tailored requirement specific to various industries and personnel.

International compliance certification support which meets global safety regulations.

Scalable and adaptable to different markets and geographies.

With a purpose-built platform, EV sector stakeholders, including but not limited to automotive technicians and engineers, research engineers, shopfloor workers, first responders and emergency personnel, manufacturing and assembly line workers, and institutional sales teams can benefit from this initiative.

Commenting on the launch of the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab, Simon Lemin, CEO TUV SUD South East Asia, said, “The launch of our E-Mobility Training Laboratory represents a significant step forward in advancing the skills and safety standards of professionals in the e-mobility sector. We are proud to empower organisations and individuals through practical training solutions that deliver real-world, hands-on experience with high-voltage systems, fostering both knowledge and skill development.”

Details of the training programs and the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab are provided on TÜV SÜD’s official Indian website.