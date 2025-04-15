TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 LakhVehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan JukeLamborghini Temerario
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs

First-of-its-kind E-mobility training lab is scalable, provides hands-on, real-life demonstration of EVs, and is completely mobile.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Introduced at the TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus
  • Three Levels of training provided
  • International standard training and certification

TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd – which is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Germany-headquartered certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company – has introduced a first-of-its-kind E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab at their Bengaluru Campus. With a fully functioning training centre on wheels, the aim of this initiative is to improve India’s current EV ecosystem by providing a hands-on skilling and upskilling of personnel in the EV sector. 

TUV SUD 2

With growing demands for EVs across the country, the people who are skilled to handle a high-voltage system – be it for repairs, commissioning/decommissioning, or in case of a crash – are limited. This not only increases the turnover time to handle the EVs but also increases the hazard for those who work closely with the live electric system of an electric vehicle. While TÜV SÜD already has many other training and certification courses in place, the idea was to make this entire set-up mobile. 

TUV SUD 5

With the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab, TÜV SÜD is providing an expert-led training facility on wheels that can travel anywhere and provide training to anyone. Mounted on a moving platform, the training lab has an entire EV exoskeleton with all the wiring harness, 12-volt battery, OBC, ECM and the essential HV battery pack. The lab is compliant with the DGUV 209-093 European standard. It can be moved to the doorstep of the various stakeholders in the EV sector, including but not limited to automotive businesses, OEMs, manufacturing units, dealerships, parts manufacturers, and educational institutes. With the mobility factor added to the training lab, it reduces the logistical barriers as many students can be trained at the same time without having to relocate to a fixed location over a few days to get their training. It also reduces downtime. The mobile platform can also be scalable and customisable for tailored training requested by the customer.

TUV SUD 3

Features and Benefits of the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab:

  • Basic (L1), Intermediary (L2), and Advanced (L3) courses are compliant with international standards and certification
  • Expert panel to train with a live, hands-on approach using real EV components and high-voltage systems.
  • On-site demos for convenient, customer-specific training
  • New-age safety and testing equipment for accurate, industry-standard learning.
  • The mobile training lab can be customised for a tailored requirement specific to various industries and personnel.
  • International compliance certification support which meets global safety regulations.
  • Scalable and adaptable to different markets and geographies.

 

With a purpose-built platform, EV sector stakeholders, including but not limited to automotive technicians and engineers, research engineers, shopfloor workers, first responders and emergency personnel, manufacturing and assembly line workers, and institutional sales teams can benefit from this initiative. 

TUV SUD 4

Commenting on the launch of the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab, Simon Lemin, CEO TUV SUD South East Asia, said, “The launch of our E-Mobility Training Laboratory represents a significant step forward in advancing the skills and safety standards of professionals in the e-mobility sector. We are proud to empower organisations and individuals through practical training solutions that deliver real-world, hands-on experience with high-voltage systems, fostering both knowledge and skill development.”

 

Details of the training programs and the E-Mobility Training Mobile Lab are provided on TÜV SÜD’s official Indian website.  

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on April 21, 2025

# electric vehicles# electric mobility# electric cars# electric vehicle battery# electric car# electric battery# electric motor# electric battery plant# electric car batteries# electric Vehicle# car# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Press Releases# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius
  • The OneS essentially replaces the Dot One in Simple Energy's lineup
    Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • With the model year update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open
  • The EV will be the first product from the Swedish carmaker to be underpinned by its new SPA3 platform
    Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut

Latest News

  • The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on sale in India for slightly over 2 years, as it was launched in India as a full import in December 2022.
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India
  • The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
    2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut
  • The MY25 Ninja 650 gets new graphics over the lime green colour scheme while remaining the same under the skin.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh
  • The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets flat-track inspired design elements and upgraded tech.
    2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh
  • As per the rules, all vehicles fitted with HSRPs – except two-wheelers – are required to feature a colour-coded sticker denoting the vehicle’s fuel type.
    Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi
  • Took my Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Shangarh in Sainj Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The idea was to get a first taste of what it’s been acquired for – real, everyday off-road driving.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Drive To Shangarh: Not So “Hidden” Himachal
  • Horse Powertrains, a joint venture between Renault and Geely, unveiled a new Future Hybrid Concept powertrain that will allow EV manufacturers to convert their cars into hybrids with only minor modifications
    Convert EV To Hybrid: This Renault-Backed Firm Is Offering A Unique Powertrain Conversion
  • The CFLite brand was introduced at the Makina Moto Expo 2025 and aims to provide small-displacement motorcycles.
    CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced
  • We take a look at the key differences between the older and newer iterations of the Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
  • Piloted by former motorsports driver Jörg Bergmeister, the car did a lap time of 6:56.294 minutes, over 9.5 seconds faster than the previous record-holder
    Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual Car
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs