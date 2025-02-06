Login
Volkswagen Working On New Entry-Level EV; Production Model To Arrive In 2027

The production version of the new entry-level electric vehicle is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and will be priced in Europe at about EUR 20,000.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The new VW electric vehicle is scheduled to premiere in 2027
  • The EV will be showcased in its concept version in March 2025
  • The new EV will be launched at a base price of about EUR 20,000

Volkswagen is reading a new electric vehicle for the global market, and it will be a compact class vehicle for the entry-level segment. Revealing the first glimpse of the new EV, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen announced the news at the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. The production version of the new entry-level electric vehicle is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and will be priced in Europe at about EUR 20,000. 

 

Talking about the company’s plans, Schäfer said, “With the results of the negotiations in December, we have embarked on the largest future plan in the history of Volkswagen. We are now following an ambitious course with a view to ensuring that we reach the targets we have jointly agreed. This will be a key step in making electro-mobility attractive for everyone – the clear goal of our brand.” 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.2all Hatchback Concept Revealed; Previews New Entry EV

 

Volkswagen ID 2all

 

The new electric vehicle, which will be built on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) will be revealed in its concept form in March 2025, before entering production a couple of years later. Thomas Schäfer says the new EV will be an affordable, high-quality, profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe. “This will be the Champions League of automobile manufacturing,” he added. 
 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

 

The company says that together with the upcoming ID.2all EV, which is built on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform, the low-cost entry-level mobility in the electric era will be one of the cornerstones of the brand’s future plan. The production version of the ID.2all will arrive in 2026 and will have a base price of less than EUR 25,000.

 

With the production of the Volkswagen Golf moving to Mexico, the new EVs will be manufactured at the company’s Wolfsburg plant, where the company also plans to produce the electric Golf successor and the electric T-Roc. Both will be built on the new SSP platform.

