Volkswagen Working On New Entry-Level EV; Production Model To Arrive In 2027

Volkswagen is reading a new electric vehicle for the global market, and it will be a compact class vehicle for the entry-level segment. Revealing the first glimpse of the new EV, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen announced the news at the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. The production version of the new entry-level electric vehicle is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and will be priced in Europe at about EUR 20,000.

Talking about the company’s plans, Schäfer said, “With the results of the negotiations in December, we have embarked on the largest future plan in the history of Volkswagen. We are now following an ambitious course with a view to ensuring that we reach the targets we have jointly agreed. This will be a key step in making electro-mobility attractive for everyone – the clear goal of our brand.”

The new electric vehicle, which will be built on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) will be revealed in its concept form in March 2025, before entering production a couple of years later. Thomas Schäfer says the new EV will be an affordable, high-quality, profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe. “This will be the Champions League of automobile manufacturing,” he added.



The company says that together with the upcoming ID.2all EV, which is built on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform, the low-cost entry-level mobility in the electric era will be one of the cornerstones of the brand’s future plan. The production version of the ID.2all will arrive in 2026 and will have a base price of less than EUR 25,000.

With the production of the Volkswagen Golf moving to Mexico, the new EVs will be manufactured at the company’s Wolfsburg plant, where the company also plans to produce the electric Golf successor and the electric T-Roc. Both will be built on the new SSP platform.