Volkswagen ID.2all Hatchback Concept Revealed; Previews New Entry EV

The Volkswagen brand has provided a first glimpse of the all-new electric the ID.2all. The new ID.2all model will be based on the long-anticipated MEB Entry platform that has been developed by the Volkswagen Group. The production version of the ID.2all is one of ten new electric models that Volkswagen will launch by 2026. The ID.2 will sit under the Volkswagen ID3 in its EV line-up. Also, VW described it as being “as spacious as a Golf and as inexpensive as a Polo.”

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand. The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand. We want to be close to the customer and offer top technology in combination with fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses.”

The concept features a 222 bhp electric motor, which can propel the EV to 100 km per hour in less than seven seconds. It can reach 160 kph with up to 450 km of range on tap. The ID. 2all is 4050 mm long, making it slightly shorter than the current Polo, but its 2,600 mm wheelbase is significantly longer, allowing for far greater interior space. It features a 490-litre boot expandable to 1,330 litres with the rear seats are folded down.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-sales said, “We are transferring the typical Volkswagen virtues to the new world of mobility: top quality and workmanship, outstanding software and digital services with genuine added value. The focus here is always on the needs and requirements of our customers.”

Notably, the MEB Entry platform is front-wheel-drive, while EVs built on the existing MEB platform offer rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains. The interior of the car is described as having a “clear design” with Volkswagen highlighting that the 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen offers a “self-explanatory infotainment system with classic volume control”. Volkswagen said the ID.2all will be offered with some of the advanced assistance systems usually only seen on higher-end models, including Travel Assist and Park Assist, LED matrix headlights, massaging electric seats and a panoramic sunroof.