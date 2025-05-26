Login
Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 Lakh

Shipped into India as a full import, the price tag makes the Golf GTI one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in the market
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Now in its eighth generation.
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
  • The Golf GTI can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

After much anticipation, Volkswagen has launched its fabled ‘hot hatch’, the Golf GTI, in India. Revered by many as one of the best hatchbacks ever made, the Golf is now in its eighth generation. Shipped into India as a full import, the Golf GTI carries with it a hefty price tag of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in the market. Volkswagen, however, had earlier stated that it closed bookings for the Golf GTI after the allotment of the first 150 units brought to India. However, it will soon begin selling the next batch of 100 units.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

VW Golf GTI Web 25

The Golf GTI can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds

 

The hot hatch is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which has been tuned to churn out 265 bhp and 370 Nm sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an electronic locking differential to help put all that power down. Volkswagen says that the Golf GTI can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

 

Also ReadNew Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26
 

VW Golf GTI Web 28

The Golf GTI gets twin chrome-tipped exhausts

 

On the cosmetic front, the Golf GTI is a clean-looking hatchback with smooth-surfaced body panels all around. The front end gets IQ LED headlights, and a wide air dam underneath with honeycomb patterning. Behind the front bumper are X-shaped LED fog lamps. In profile, the Golf GTI sports a prominent shoulderline, with a nearly flat roofline that culminates in a roof spoiler. The model rides on 8-inch “Richmond” diamond-turned surface wheels. The rear end of the hatchback comes with sharp-looking taillamps and twin chrome-tipped exhausts.

 

Also ReadVolkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Allotted

VW Golf GTI Web 5

The Golf GTI gets a large 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

 

On the feature front, the Golf GTI will be offered with a large 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, there are seven airbags on offer along with some driver aids like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking and rear-view camera.



 

