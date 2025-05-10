Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted

Volkswagen India has revealed that it has closed bookings for the Golf GTI in India within days of opening the order books. The Golf GTI is VW’s second attempt at bringing the GTI performance badge to India, having previously offered the smaller Polo GTI back in 2016. The Golf GTI will arrive in India as a CBU import with only limited units being allocated to the country every year.

In an interesting twist, VW India actually had prospective customers participate in an online quiz prior to making it into the reservation list, with customers required to get at least 4 of 5 questions right. VW is expected to announce prices for the Golf GTI later this month. Do note that bookings do not always amount to sales, so slots could open once prices are announced.

As per reports, VW India was expected to offer 250 units of the Golf GTI in India in the first batch, though now this number seems to have been reduced to 150.

Speaking of the hatchback itself, the Golf and the Golf GTI have a long legacy for VW in global markets, with the current hatchback the eighth generation to feature the Golf nameplate. The Golf name debuted back in 1974 with the first-gen hatchback designed by famed Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, with the first-gen GTI arriving in 1976. Since then, every generation of the Golf has subsequently featured the performance-focused GTI variant.

The latest-gen Golf GTI is offered with VW’s 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine tuned to push out 265 bhp and 370 Nm sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an electronic locking differential to help put all that power down. VW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds.

In terms of features, the India-bound GTI will offer a fair amount of bells and whistles. Features offered will include a large 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety side, the hot hatch will get features such as 7 airbags and ADAS functions.

Expect the new Golf GTI to cost upwards of Rs 40 lakhs when prices are officially announced.