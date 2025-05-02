Login
Sell CarAwards 2025

Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed

Making its India-debut for the first time, the Golf GT follows the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder
  • Makes 265bhp and 370Nm
  • 0-100kmph time of 5.9 seconds

Volkswagen India will open bookings for the much-awaited Golf GTI in the country on May 5 ahead of its official launch. This is the first time the legendary Golf nameplate is going to be launched in India. In its eighth generation now, the Mk8.5 Golf has been on sale internationally since 2020. But here in India, we will get one of the most exciting versions – the GTI – as a CBU in limited numbers.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 d29d4004d4049e4e4998517972884e7afa

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

 

Power comes from a 2.0-litre TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It makes 265bhp and 370Nm, all of which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG. It's claimed 0-100kmph time is 5.9 seconds. In terms of specification, revealed by the German carmaker, the Golf GTI measures 4,289mm in length, is 1,789mm wide, and stands 1,471mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,627mm and a ground clearance of 136mm. It also has a boot space of 380 litres that can be expanded to 1237 litres with the back seat folded down. Since it’s an FWD sending over 250 horsepower down to the tarmac, it comes fitted with an XDS electronic differential lock as well. 

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 270e455ecd3e4b1d33725a7d42380a347e

In terms of features, the India-bound GTI offers a 12.9-inch touchscreen alongside a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display.  It is paired with a seven-speaker sound system and offers wireless charging, voice control, and wireless smartphone integration. The interior will also feature GTI’s iconic Scalepaper Plaid seats with red accents, along with ambient lighting, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with GTI logo and a panoramic sunroof.

 

Also read: Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
 

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 8fc3d7cd174cd5d8e642ac5a55e2794464

For the exterior, it will have illuminated ‘Volkswagen’ logo, signature red GTI accents, X-shaped fog lights, 18-inch “Richmond” designed alloy wheels and the obvious twin chrome exhaust tips. In terms of safety, there’re seven airbags as standard along with some driver aids like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking and rear-view camera.

 

Also read: New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 feb1ed9d1eaa57b5bae9ecd05473161283

With the imminent launch, the Golf GTI will become the formidable hot hatch which was missing for a long time in India. It’s pricing is expected to be around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

