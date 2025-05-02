Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed

Volkswagen India will open bookings for the much-awaited Golf GTI in the country on May 5 ahead of its official launch. This is the first time the legendary Golf nameplate is going to be launched in India. In its eighth generation now, the Mk8.5 Golf has been on sale internationally since 2020. But here in India, we will get one of the most exciting versions – the GTI – as a CBU in limited numbers.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It makes 265bhp and 370Nm, all of which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG. It's claimed 0-100kmph time is 5.9 seconds. In terms of specification, revealed by the German carmaker, the Golf GTI measures 4,289mm in length, is 1,789mm wide, and stands 1,471mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,627mm and a ground clearance of 136mm. It also has a boot space of 380 litres that can be expanded to 1237 litres with the back seat folded down. Since it’s an FWD sending over 250 horsepower down to the tarmac, it comes fitted with an XDS electronic differential lock as well.

In terms of features, the India-bound GTI offers a 12.9-inch touchscreen alongside a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display. It is paired with a seven-speaker sound system and offers wireless charging, voice control, and wireless smartphone integration. The interior will also feature GTI’s iconic Scalepaper Plaid seats with red accents, along with ambient lighting, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with GTI logo and a panoramic sunroof.

For the exterior, it will have illuminated ‘Volkswagen’ logo, signature red GTI accents, X-shaped fog lights, 18-inch “Richmond” designed alloy wheels and the obvious twin chrome exhaust tips. In terms of safety, there’re seven airbags as standard along with some driver aids like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking and rear-view camera.

With the imminent launch, the Golf GTI will become the formidable hot hatch which was missing for a long time in India. It’s pricing is expected to be around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).