Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5

It was earlier this month when Volkswagen confirmed the upcoming debut of a new entry-level electric hatchback, showing a shadowy teaser of the concept car previewing the new model. Now the carmaker has shared design sketches which provide the first look at how the concept and likely the final production model could shape up, ahead of the unveiling on March 5.



While the original shadowy teaser revealed some of the design elements of the fascia the design sketches provide more insights into the design of the front end and a first look at the rear design. The sketches show the previously confirmed design elements such as the closed-off grille, headlights with semi-circular LED daytime running lamps and vertical LED light strips on the bumpers. The sketches build on this by revealing a prominent front bumper with a central air intake lower down and prominent flares atop the front wheel arches.



In profile, the roofline too appears to be quite flat with the concept featuring a four-door design and a prominent haunch at the rear. Round the back, the ID Every1 Concept look have drawn inspiration from the Volkswagen Up with an all-glass rear hatch and a large rear bumper. The tail lamps also feature similar internals as the headlamps and an illuminated VW logo too is visible.



The ID Every1 concept will make its public debut in March 2025 with VW saying that it will blend functionality and style. The new entry EV will be underpinned by VW’s brand-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture. The new platform will be fully scalable and replace the brand’s other platforms such as the MEB, and PPE in the future. The production ID 1 will only arrive in 2027.