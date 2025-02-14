Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5BYD Sealion 7Audi New RS Q8BYD SeagullVolvo EM 90
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5

The sketches provide the first proper look at the design of the concept that is set to be unveiled in March 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Concept to debut in March 2025
  • Production ID.1 due to arrive in 2027
  • Will sit on Volkswagen's new Scalable Systems Platform

It was earlier this month when Volkswagen confirmed the upcoming debut of a new entry-level electric hatchback, showing a shadowy teaser of the concept car previewing the new model. Now the carmaker has shared design sketches which provide the first look at how the concept and likely the final production model could shape up, ahead of the unveiling on March 5.
 

Also read: Volkswagen Working On New Entry-Level EV; Production Model To Arrive In 2027
 

While the original shadowy teaser revealed some of the design elements of the fascia the design sketches provide more insights into the design of the front end and a first look at the rear design. The sketches show the previously confirmed design elements such as the closed-off grille, headlights with semi-circular LED daytime running lamps and vertical LED light strips on the bumpers. The sketches build on this by revealing a prominent front bumper with a central air intake lower down and prominent flares atop the front wheel arches.


Also Read: Volkswagen ID.2all Hatchback Concept Revealed; Previews New Entry EV

 

Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept carandbike 1

 

In profile, the roofline too appears to be quite flat with the concept featuring a four-door design and a prominent haunch at the rear. Round the back, the ID Every1 Concept look have drawn inspiration from the Volkswagen Up with an all-glass rear hatch and a large rear bumper. The tail lamps also feature similar internals as the headlamps and an illuminated VW logo too is visible.
 

Volkswagen new EV

The ID Every1 concept will make its public debut in March 2025 with VW saying that it will blend functionality and style. The new entry EV will be underpinned by VW’s brand-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture. The new platform will be fully scalable and replace the brand’s other platforms such as the MEB, and PPE in the future. The production ID 1 will only arrive in 2027.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID Concept# Volkswagen ID electric cars# Volkswagen ID 1# Volkswagen ID.1# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The production version of the new entry-level electric vehicle is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and will be priced in Europe at about EUR 20,000.
    Volkswagen Working On New Entry-Level EV; Production Model To Arrive In 2027
  • The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
    Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect
  • With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
    Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
  • All-new model will be VW’s second-largest SUV for European markets and will be offered in five- and seven-seat layouts.
    Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seat SUV Unveiled As Tiguan AllSpace Successor
  • Volkswagen has also updated the Taigun and Virtus Topline trims with an upgraded audio system.
    VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features

Latest News

  • The NS125 is now offered with single-channel ABS in the top variant.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
  • The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The sketches provide the first proper look at the design of the concept that is set to be unveiled in March 2025.
    Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
  • The KTM 390 Duke is now priced at Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it very good value as an entry-level performance naked.
    KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh
  • The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded Honda CB200X with an updated OBD2B-compiant engine and feature updates.
    Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh
  • The EV4 will take the form of a high-riding sedan while the Concept EV2 previews the newest and smallest member of the Kia EV family.
    Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27
  • Toyota is expected to launch the Land Cruiser Prado in India sometime in the near future
    New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India
  • The charging stations will be set up across many major cities and highways in India and prioritise Tata owners, over other customers
    Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers
  • Honda celebrates five decades of the Gold Wing with light updates to the luxury touring motorcycle, including introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
    2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Popular Volkswagen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved