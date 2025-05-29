2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures

India is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world by volume. But car enthusiasts in India have been deprived of some of the popular global icons for several reasons, and high taxation on Completely Built-Up (CBU) models plays a big role in it. And one such car that was inaccessible for a long time was the Volkswagen Golf. But that has changed with the arrival of the Golf GTI Mk8.5!

I recently got to drive it at the Natrax - Asia's longest high-speed track, and gave you a complete account of our experience. However, if you haven’t read our detailed review, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.

Looks & Size

The Volkswagen Golf GTI that has come to India is the facelifted version of the 8th-generation model. The iconic German hatch that has been the basis for cars like the Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Jetta, and Audi A3.

The signature red line on the grille with the GTI badge on one side gives the car a signature look. The IQ LED headlights are stylish and powerful, and the new model also gets X-shaped LED foglamps.

VW offers 18-inch “Richmond”, diamond-turned surface wheels, and they do look bold, but I prefer the bigger 19-inch wheels that the global model gets.

While the new LED taillights go pop nicely, but my favourite bits were the pops and crackles from the twin chrome-tipped active exhausts.

The Golf GTI is longer and wider than even the Taigun, at 4289 mm and 1789 mm, respectively. But the hatchback is shorter at 1471 mm, and has a low 136 mm ground clearance. The wheelbase is decent at 2627 mm.

Interior & Cabin Features

In the cockpit-style cabin, everything is positioned towards the driver. I also like the fact that the centre console is well laid out, offers a bunch of storage options and a wireless charging pad.

But it's a modern-day car to you have a big 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But, I would have liked more physical buttons, which are easier for muscle memory to remember.

While I do appreciate the fabric upholstery, leatherette seats with ventilation function is what I need. Instead, what you get is a heating function from the front two seats, and not power adjustability.

The steering wheel is familiar and gets the signature VW design, with a crisp and informative instrument cluster. But for those to whom it mattes, you do get an electric sunroof as well. Yay!

Rear passengers do get a central armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, and adjustable headrests. What is needed are retractable sunshades for the windows.

You also get a decent 380-litre boot capacity, so along with 4 adults, you can also carry 4 overnighters here. Can your Polo do that?

Safety Features

The Golf GTI is loaded with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear camera with park assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seatbelt remainder. Plus, you get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as well, and level 2 at that.

Powertrain & Performance

The Golf GTI's 2.0-litre TSI offers 261 bhp and 370 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, and while there is no all-wheel drive here, you do get an XDS electronic front differential lock.

The Golf GTI feels quick and agile, and every time you put the foot to the pedal the car launches ahead with, putting a smile on your face. It's smooth and refined, and the way it builds power and picks up speed is quite impressive.

The 7-speed DSG automatic can be accessed via an electronic shifter. The gear changes are quite smooth and quick, doing a fine job of sending power to the front two wheels.

The Golf GTI can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds, and during our test, we managed to hit a top speed of 267 kmph. What’s even more impressive is that it could do it multiple times and hold that speed for long stretches.

Ride & Handling

The ride is on the stiffer side, but it's not uncomfortable. Also, while it could handle the high-speed runs easily, it's on the handling track where the Golf GTI truly felt at home.

Verdict

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in India at a premium price of Rs. 52.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, it's steep, but the legacy of the Golf name and the performance is what the enthusiasts will look at.