Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For India

The initial batch consisted of 150 units of the hot hatch, all of which were reserved before the price was announced.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The second batch consists of 100 units
  • The Golf GTI is priced at Rs 52.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Packs a 261 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to introduce a second batch of 100 units of the Golf GTI in India. The first batch consisted of 150 units and was made available for booking on May 5, 2025. The booking process was determined through an online quiz-based qualification. While the company has not revealed a specific timeline for the arrival of the next batch, it noted there is a waiting list of over 200 interested buyers. We expect the next batch to be brought in India towards the end of this year or early 2026. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

 

VW Golf GTI Web 12

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is currently in its eighth generation and is considered one of the most iconic hatchbacks globally. Imported as a fully built unit into India, it carries a price tag of Rs 53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive hatchbacks available in the Indian market.

VW Golf GTI Web 31

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that punches out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG transmission and an electronic locking differential, with VW claiming the 0 to 100 kmph stint to be done in 5.9 seconds. The hot hatch has a top speed of 267 kmph.  

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 Lakh 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 5

On the feature front, it gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting with 30 colour options, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety equipment includes seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. Exterior colour options include Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Grey and Grenadilla Black Metallic.  

 

 

 

