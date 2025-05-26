Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For India

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to introduce a second batch of 100 units of the Golf GTI in India. The first batch consisted of 150 units and was made available for booking on May 5, 2025. The booking process was determined through an online quiz-based qualification. While the company has not revealed a specific timeline for the arrival of the next batch, it noted there is a waiting list of over 200 interested buyers. We expect the next batch to be brought in India towards the end of this year or early 2026.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is currently in its eighth generation and is considered one of the most iconic hatchbacks globally. Imported as a fully built unit into India, it carries a price tag of Rs 53 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive hatchbacks available in the Indian market.

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that punches out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG transmission and an electronic locking differential, with VW claiming the 0 to 100 kmph stint to be done in 5.9 seconds. The hot hatch has a top speed of 267 kmph.

On the feature front, it gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting with 30 colour options, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety equipment includes seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking, and a rear-view camera. Exterior colour options include Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Grey and Grenadilla Black Metallic.