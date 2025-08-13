TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1

TVS Motor Company will introduce its first 150 cc scooter, expected to be the new TVS NTorq 150 on September 1, 2025. The company has released a teaser video showing the LED headlights along with the sound of the engine revving of the new scooter. Details about the upcoming TVS NTorq 150 are extremely limited at this stage, with the company managing to keep everything under wraps, at least for now.

The teaser reveals the four LED projector set-up headlight unit of the scooter along with the “T” shaped DRL and the face of the scooter does look sporty and aggressive. The NTorq 150 is expected to be powered by a new 150 cc engine, although it’s still not clear if this unit will be a bored-out version of the NTorq 125 or an all-new engine.

We expect a sporty state of tune with good performance and refinement from this engine. Also expected are segment-best features, including perhaps a digital TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and different ride modes.

The new TVS scooter will be unveiled on September 1, 2025 and we expect prices to be announced soon. Once launched, the new TVS NTorq 150 will compete against existing rivals like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the soon-to-be-launched Hero Xoom 160. We expect to swing a leg over the new NTorq 150 soon, so stay tuned to carandbike for our first ride impressions.