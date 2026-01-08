Auto Sales 2025: BMW Group India Sold 18,001 Cars And SUVs, Its Highest Ever Yearly Figure

BMW Group India reported its highest-ever car sales in a calendar year with 18,001 units delivered in 2025. This comprises 17,271 units under the BMW brand and 730 units under Mini. The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth.



Also read: BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By Up To 6 Per Cent From 2026



Commenting on the sales, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “2025 has been a record-breaking year for BMW Group India with highest-ever sales till date. We crossed the 18,000 units mark in car sales, and the fact that we are growing very strongly at +14%, above the average growth rate of luxury segment, reflects the strong aspiration and trust that our valued customers have in our brands. Sales are growing across segments, whether it is internal combustion engines or electric vehicles, SAVs or sedans or long wheelbase models."

Electric Vehicle Sales Grow 200 Per Cent



BMW reported a 200 per cent growth in EV sales in 2025 with 3,753 units delivered. The iX1 was the brand’s best-selling EV in the calendar year with the i7 its best-selling flagship luxury EV. The company said that it ended 2025 with EVs accounting for 21 per cent of all units sold - up from 8 per cent in 2024.



Also read: BMW Z4 Bows Out As Final Edition Draws Curtains On The Drop Top



Long-Wheelbase Vehicles Account For 50 Per Cent Of Sales



BMW also reported a 162 per cent year-on-year growth for its range of long-wheelbase models, lead by the 3 Series Gran Limousine. Total sales of long-wheelbase models stood at 8,608 units - a 162 per cent gain over 2024, which amounted to almost 50 per cent of all cars sold.



60 Per Cent of Units Sold Were SUVs



Also Read: BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Premium Electric SUV Should You Buy?

SUVs (SAV in BMW terminology) remained the most popular models in the BMW range, with the X1 leading the charge. The entry luxury SUV was BMW’s best-selling SUV in 2025, followed by the X5. Total SUV sales stood at 10,748 units - up 22 per cent year-on-year, or about 60 per cent of all units sold.



Best Ever Sales in Q4 2025



BMW also reported its best-ever sales numbers in the final quarter of 2025 with 6,023 units delivered. This marked a 17 per cent year-on-year growth.