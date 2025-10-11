BMW Group India Reports Best Ever Car Sales Of 11,978 Units In First Nine Months Of 2025

BMW Group India continued its strong growth trajectory in calendar year 2025 with its best-ever car & SUV sales of 11,978 units in the three quarters ending September. This marked a 13 per cent year-on-year growth over the same nine-month period last year, putting the brand firmly in position to report another best-ever year in sales. Sales in calendar year 2024 stood at 15,721 cars and SUVs.



In terms of the sales split, BMW cars and SUVS accounted for 11,510 units sold in the nine months, with MINI accounting for 468 units.



Sales in Q3 2025 stood at 4,204 units - a 21 per cent gain over last year, with BMW reporting a marked improvement in demand post the GST 2.0 reforms. Individual brand sales for the quarter stood at 4,033 BMWs and 171 MINIs. BMW also reported its best-ever sales for September 2025, although no sales numbers were provided.



Strong Demand For EVs



BMW Group India continued to report a strong demand for its EVs in the Indian market with YTD September 2025 sales of 2,509 units spread across the BMW and Mini brands. This marked a 246 per cent gain year-on-year, with EVs accounting for 21 per cent of all vehicles sold in the calendar year so far. EV sales in the July-September quarter totalled 1,187 units. BMW Group India also reported crossing the 5,000-unit EV sales mark in India in Q3 2025.



In terms of individual sales, the iX1 continues to lead the charge for BMW’s range of EVs followed up by the brand’s flagship electric sedan, the i7.



Long-Wheelbase Cars Comprise 50 Per Cent Of Sales; 3 Series Best Selling Sedan



BMW also reported a growth in demand for its range of long-wheelbase cars comprising the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series/i7 and iX1. The company reported that long-wheelbase models made up 50 per cent of all cars sold in the Indian market at the end of Q3 2025 - up from 47 per cent at the end of Q2 2025. Total sales in the nine months of 2025 stood at 5,720 units - a 169 per cent gain over last year.



In the sedan market, the BMW 3 Series replaced the 5 Series as the company’s best-selling model, accounting for 16 per cent of all cars sold in the year. The 5 Series had previously led the sedan sales chart for BMW as of H1 2025.



SUV Sales Grow 19 Per Cent



Moving to the SUV segment, the group posted a sales growth of 19 per cent year-on-year with 7.040 units sold. SUVs accounted for 59 per cent of all car sales from the company with the X1 continuing to lead the charts with over 30 per cent share of sales. The X7, meanwhile, took second place.