GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh

BMW India has announced revised prices across its ICE/hybrid models, following the recent GST revision by the government. The reductions range from Rs 1.60 lakh on the entry-level BMW, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, to a significant Rs 13.60 lakh on the BMW M8.

Looking at the numbers, the smallest price cut is on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport variant (45.30 lakh), which is now Rs 1.60 lakh cheaper. Moving up the lineup, the 3 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 60 lakh - Rs 62 lakh) variants have dropped by around Rs 3.45 lakh to Rs 3.55 lakh.

The 5 Series Long Wheelbase 530Li M Sport (Rs 72.35 lakh) is now cheaper by Rs 4.15 lakh. The 7 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 1.79 crore - Rs 1.82 crore) have seen more substantial cuts, with differences ranging between Rs 10.25 lakh and Rs 10.45 lakh.

Models Variants Current Price (₹) Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹) Price Difference (₹) BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport 4,690,000 4,530,000 1.60 lakh 218i M Sport Pro 4,890,000 4,720,000 1.70 lakh BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase 320Ld M Sport 6,530,000 6,175,000 3.55 lakh 330Li M Sport 6,390,000 6,045,000 3.45 lakh 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre 6,400,000 6,055,000 3.45 lakh BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase 530Li M Sport 7,650,000 7,235,000 4.15 lakh BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase 740d M Sport 19,290,000 18,245,000 10.45 lakh 740i M Sport 18,970,000 17,945,000 10.25 lakh

The compact X1 (Rs 50 lakh - Rs 52 lakh) see reductions between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3.75 lakh, depending on the variant. The SUV range also enjoys considerable price reductions.

The mid-sized X3 (Rs 71 lakh - Rs 73 lakh) variants are Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 5.20 lakh less expensive, while the larger X5 (Rs 94 lakh - Rs 1.07 lakh) models have seen price drops from Rs 6.70 lakh up to Rs 7.65 lakh. The X7 (Rs 1.25 crore - Rs 1.29 crore) variants follow closely, with differences ranging from Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 9.25 lakh.

Models Variants Current Price (₹) Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹) Price Difference (₹) BMW X1 X1 sDrive18i M Sport 5,240,000 5,060,000 1.80 lakh X1 sDrive18d M Sport 5,590,000 5,215,000 3.75 lakh BMW X3 X3 xDrive20d M Sport 7,830,000 7,310,000 5.20 lakh X3 xDrive20 M Sport 7,630,000 7,120,000 5.10 lakh BMW X5 X5 xDrive30d 10,230,000 9,550,000 6.80 lakh X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro 11,500,000 10,735,000 7.65 lakh X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro 11,300,000 10,545,000 7.55 lakh X5 xDrive40i 10,030,000 9,360,000 6.70 lakh BMW X7 X7 xDrive40i M Sport 13,440,000 12,545,000 8.95 lakh X7 xDrive40d DPE 13,440,000 12,545,000 8.95 lakh X7 xDrive40d M Sport 13,840,000 12,915,000 9.25 lakh

BMW’s performance M Series has benefited from some of the steepest price cuts. The M340i (Rs 73 lakh - Rs 78 lakh) models are cheaper by around Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 4.25 lakh, and the Z4 M40i (Rs 88 lakh) by Rs 5 lakh.

The high-performance M2 (Rs 1 crore) sees a price cut of Rs 5.75 lakh, while the M4 Competition and M4 CS (Rs 1.52 crore - Rs 1.79 crore) have been reduced by Rs 8.7 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh, respectively. The M5 (Rs 2 crore) is down by Rs 4.3 lakh, and the range-topping M8 gets the biggest price slash of Rs 13.6 lakh. Even the XM (Rs 2.55 crore) model is more affordable by Rs 5.45 lakh.