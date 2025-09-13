HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh

BMW India has reduced prices across its ICE and hybrid range post-GST revision.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Price cuts range from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 13.60 lakh
  • Highest reduction of Rs 13.60 lakh is on the BMW M8
  • Lowest on 2 Series Gran Coupe at Rs 1.60 lakh

BMW India has announced revised prices across its ICE/hybrid models, following the recent GST revision by the government. The reductions range from Rs 1.60 lakh on the entry-level BMW, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, to a significant Rs 13.60 lakh on the BMW M8.

 

Also Read: New GST Rate Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper
 

BMW 2 GC 9

Looking at the numbers, the smallest price cut is on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport variant (45.30 lakh), which is now Rs 1.60 lakh cheaper. Moving up the lineup, the 3 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 60 lakh - Rs 62 lakh) variants have dropped by around Rs 3.45 lakh to Rs 3.55 lakh.

 

Also Read: Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV

 

BMW 530 li 10

The 5 Series Long Wheelbase 530Li M Sport (Rs 72.35 lakh) is now cheaper by Rs 4.15 lakh. The 7 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 1.79 crore - Rs 1.82 crore) have seen more substantial cuts, with differences ranging between Rs 10.25 lakh and Rs 10.45 lakh.

 

ModelsVariantsCurrent Price (₹)Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)Price Difference (₹)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe218i M Sport4,690,0004,530,0001.60 lakh
 218i M Sport Pro4,890,0004,720,0001.70 lakh
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase320Ld M Sport6,530,0006,175,0003.55 lakh
 330Li M Sport6,390,0006,045,0003.45 lakh
 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre6,400,0006,055,0003.45 lakh
BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase530Li M Sport7,650,0007,235,0004.15 lakh
BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase740d M Sport19,290,00018,245,00010.45 lakh
 740i M Sport18,970,00017,945,00010.25 lakh

 

Also Read: BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Premium Electric SUV Should You Buy?

 

11

The compact X1 (Rs 50 lakh - Rs 52 lakh) see reductions between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3.75 lakh, depending on the variant. The SUV range also enjoys considerable price reductions. 

 

The mid-sized X3 (Rs 71 lakh - Rs 73 lakh) variants are Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 5.20 lakh less expensive, while the larger X5 (Rs 94 lakh - Rs 1.07 lakh) models have seen price drops from Rs 6.70 lakh up to Rs 7.65 lakh. The X7 (Rs 1.25 crore - Rs 1.29 crore) variants follow closely, with differences ranging from Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 9.25 lakh.

 

ModelsVariantsCurrent Price (₹)Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)Price Difference (₹)
BMW X1X1 sDrive18i M Sport5,240,0005,060,0001.80 lakh
 X1 sDrive18d M Sport5,590,0005,215,0003.75 lakh
BMW X3X3 xDrive20d M Sport7,830,0007,310,0005.20 lakh
 X3 xDrive20 M Sport7,630,0007,120,0005.10 lakh
BMW X5X5 xDrive30d10,230,0009,550,0006.80 lakh
 X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro11,500,00010,735,0007.65 lakh
 X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro11,300,00010,545,0007.55 lakh
 X5 xDrive40i10,030,0009,360,0006.70 lakh
BMW X7X7 xDrive40i M Sport13,440,00012,545,0008.95 lakh
 X7 xDrive40d DPE13,440,00012,545,0008.95 lakh
 X7 xDrive40d M Sport13,840,00012,915,0009.25 lakh

 BMW’s performance M Series has benefited from some of the steepest price cuts. The M340i (Rs 73 lakh - Rs 78 lakh) models are cheaper by around Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 4.25 lakh, and the Z4 M40i (Rs 88 lakh) by Rs 5 lakh.

 

Also Read: BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India

 

BMW M2 Static 6

The high-performance M2 (Rs 1 crore) sees a price cut of Rs 5.75 lakh, while the M4 Competition and M4 CS (Rs 1.52 crore - Rs 1.79 crore) have been reduced by Rs 8.7 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh, respectively. The M5 (Rs 2 crore) is down by Rs 4.3 lakh, and the range-topping M8 gets the biggest price slash of Rs 13.6 lakh. Even the XM (Rs 2.55 crore) model is more affordable by Rs 5.45 lakh. 

 

ModelsVariantsCurrent Price (₹)Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)Price Difference (₹)
BMW M SeriesM340i xDrive7,820,0007,395,0004.25 lakh
 M340i xDrive 50 Jahre7,690,0007,275,0004.15 lakh
 Z4 M40i9,290,0008,790,0005.00 lakh
 M210,600,00010,025,0005.75 lakh
 M4 Competition16,100,00015,230,0008.70 lakh
 M4 CS18,900,00017,880,00010.20 lakh
 M520,500,00020,070,0004.30 lakh
 M825,200,00023,840,00013.60 lakh
 XM26,000,00025,455,0005.45 lakh
# BMW India# BMW Cars in India# BMW Cars# GST on BMW Cars# BMW X1# BMW X5# BMW X7# BMW XM# BMW X3# BMW 3 series# BMW 5 Series# BMW 7 Series# BMW M340i# BMW M2 CS# GST on cars# GST on SUVs# GST Rates on cars# GST Rate# GST Council# GST Rate Cuts# GST on vehicles# GST on Cars# GST in India# GST on Luxury Cars# GST 2.0# Cars# Cover Story
