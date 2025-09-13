GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh
Published on September 13, 2025
- Price cuts range from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 13.60 lakh
- Highest reduction of Rs 13.60 lakh is on the BMW M8
- Lowest on 2 Series Gran Coupe at Rs 1.60 lakh
BMW India has announced revised prices across its ICE/hybrid models, following the recent GST revision by the government. The reductions range from Rs 1.60 lakh on the entry-level BMW, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, to a significant Rs 13.60 lakh on the BMW M8.
Looking at the numbers, the smallest price cut is on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport variant (45.30 lakh), which is now Rs 1.60 lakh cheaper. Moving up the lineup, the 3 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 60 lakh - Rs 62 lakh) variants have dropped by around Rs 3.45 lakh to Rs 3.55 lakh.
The 5 Series Long Wheelbase 530Li M Sport (Rs 72.35 lakh) is now cheaper by Rs 4.15 lakh. The 7 Series Long Wheelbase (Rs 1.79 crore - Rs 1.82 crore) have seen more substantial cuts, with differences ranging between Rs 10.25 lakh and Rs 10.45 lakh.
|Models
|Variants
|Current Price (₹)
|Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)
|Price Difference (₹)
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|218i M Sport
|4,690,000
|4,530,000
|1.60 lakh
|218i M Sport Pro
|4,890,000
|4,720,000
|1.70 lakh
|BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase
|320Ld M Sport
|6,530,000
|6,175,000
|3.55 lakh
|330Li M Sport
|6,390,000
|6,045,000
|3.45 lakh
|330Li M Sport 50 Jahre
|6,400,000
|6,055,000
|3.45 lakh
|BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase
|530Li M Sport
|7,650,000
|7,235,000
|4.15 lakh
|BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase
|740d M Sport
|19,290,000
|18,245,000
|10.45 lakh
|740i M Sport
|18,970,000
|17,945,000
|10.25 lakh
The compact X1 (Rs 50 lakh - Rs 52 lakh) see reductions between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3.75 lakh, depending on the variant. The SUV range also enjoys considerable price reductions.
The mid-sized X3 (Rs 71 lakh - Rs 73 lakh) variants are Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 5.20 lakh less expensive, while the larger X5 (Rs 94 lakh - Rs 1.07 lakh) models have seen price drops from Rs 6.70 lakh up to Rs 7.65 lakh. The X7 (Rs 1.25 crore - Rs 1.29 crore) variants follow closely, with differences ranging from Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 9.25 lakh.
|Models
|Variants
|Current Price (₹)
|Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)
|Price Difference (₹)
|BMW X1
|X1 sDrive18i M Sport
|5,240,000
|5,060,000
|1.80 lakh
|X1 sDrive18d M Sport
|5,590,000
|5,215,000
|3.75 lakh
|BMW X3
|X3 xDrive20d M Sport
|7,830,000
|7,310,000
|5.20 lakh
|X3 xDrive20 M Sport
|7,630,000
|7,120,000
|5.10 lakh
|BMW X5
|X5 xDrive30d
|10,230,000
|9,550,000
|6.80 lakh
|X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro
|11,500,000
|10,735,000
|7.65 lakh
|X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro
|11,300,000
|10,545,000
|7.55 lakh
|X5 xDrive40i
|10,030,000
|9,360,000
|6.70 lakh
|BMW X7
|X7 xDrive40i M Sport
|13,440,000
|12,545,000
|8.95 lakh
|X7 xDrive40d DPE
|13,440,000
|12,545,000
|8.95 lakh
|X7 xDrive40d M Sport
|13,840,000
|12,915,000
|9.25 lakh
BMW’s performance M Series has benefited from some of the steepest price cuts. The M340i (Rs 73 lakh - Rs 78 lakh) models are cheaper by around Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 4.25 lakh, and the Z4 M40i (Rs 88 lakh) by Rs 5 lakh.
The high-performance M2 (Rs 1 crore) sees a price cut of Rs 5.75 lakh, while the M4 Competition and M4 CS (Rs 1.52 crore - Rs 1.79 crore) have been reduced by Rs 8.7 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh, respectively. The M5 (Rs 2 crore) is down by Rs 4.3 lakh, and the range-topping M8 gets the biggest price slash of Rs 13.6 lakh. Even the XM (Rs 2.55 crore) model is more affordable by Rs 5.45 lakh.
|Models
|Variants
|Current Price (₹)
|Price From 22 Sep 25 (₹)
|Price Difference (₹)
|BMW M Series
|M340i xDrive
|7,820,000
|7,395,000
|4.25 lakh
|M340i xDrive 50 Jahre
|7,690,000
|7,275,000
|4.15 lakh
|Z4 M40i
|9,290,000
|8,790,000
|5.00 lakh
|M2
|10,600,000
|10,025,000
|5.75 lakh
|M4 Competition
|16,100,000
|15,230,000
|8.70 lakh
|M4 CS
|18,900,000
|17,880,000
|10.20 lakh
|M5
|20,500,000
|20,070,000
|4.30 lakh
|M8
|25,200,000
|23,840,000
|13.60 lakh
|XM
|26,000,000
|25,455,000
|5.45 lakh
