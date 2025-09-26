GST 2.0: Yamaha YZF-R3, MT-03 Prices Fall By Over Rs 20,000

After Yamaha’s earlier price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh on the YZF-R3 and MT-03, the recent GST revision has led to another round of reductions. Prices for both motorcycles have come down by about Rs 20,000, making the parallel-twin duo more accessible to riders looking at entry-level options in this segment.



Model Pre-GST 2.0 Price Post-GST 2.0 Price Difference R3 ₹3,59,900 ₹3,39,028 -₹20,872 MT-03 ₹3,49,900 ₹3,29,608 -₹20,292

The YZF-R3, which was earlier priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, now comes in at Rs 3.39 lakh, making it Rs 20,872 more affordable. The MT-03 has also seen a similar cut, dropping from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 3.30 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 20,292. With this revision, both motorcycles become a little more accessible to buyers while continuing unchanged in terms of design and specifications.

The R3 and MT-03 are both powered by the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine that is rated to produce 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles are equipped with USDs and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Yamaha reintroduced the YZF-R3 and the MT-03 to the Indian market in 2023. At launch, the R3 was priced at Rs 4.65 lakh and the MT-03 at Rs 4.60 lakh, figures that were on the higher side. As mentioned earlier, Yamaha announced a price cut for both models in January 2025, making them relatively more affordable.