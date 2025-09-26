GST 2.0: Yamaha YZF-R3, MT-03 Prices Fall By Over Rs 20,000
- Yamaha R3 prices slashed by Rs 20,872
- MT-03 gets a reduction of Rs 20,292
- Revised rates came into effect starting Sept 22
After Yamaha’s earlier price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh on the YZF-R3 and MT-03, the recent GST revision has led to another round of reductions. Prices for both motorcycles have come down by about Rs 20,000, making the parallel-twin duo more accessible to riders looking at entry-level options in this segment.
|Model
|Pre-GST 2.0 Price
|Post-GST 2.0 Price
|Difference
|R3
|₹3,59,900
|₹3,39,028
|-₹20,872
|MT-03
|₹3,49,900
|₹3,29,608
|-₹20,292
The YZF-R3, which was earlier priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, now comes in at Rs 3.39 lakh, making it Rs 20,872 more affordable. The MT-03 has also seen a similar cut, dropping from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 3.30 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 20,292. With this revision, both motorcycles become a little more accessible to buyers while continuing unchanged in terms of design and specifications.
Also Read: Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India
The R3 and MT-03 are both powered by the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine that is rated to produce 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles are equipped with USDs and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Also Read: 2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours
Yamaha reintroduced the YZF-R3 and the MT-03 to the Indian market in 2023. At launch, the R3 was priced at Rs 4.65 lakh and the MT-03 at Rs 4.60 lakh, figures that were on the higher side. As mentioned earlier, Yamaha announced a price cut for both models in January 2025, making them relatively more affordable.
