logo
New Delhi

GST 2.0: Yamaha YZF-R3, MT-03 Prices Fall By Over Rs 20,000

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
2025-09-26 16:22:04
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • Yamaha R3 prices slashed by Rs 20,872
  • MT-03 gets a reduction of Rs 20,292
  • Revised rates came into effect starting Sept 22

After Yamaha’s earlier price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh on the YZF-R3 and MT-03, the recent GST revision has led to another round of reductions. Prices for both motorcycles have come down by about Rs 20,000, making the parallel-twin duo more accessible to riders looking at entry-level options in this segment.

ModelPre-GST 2.0 PricePost-GST 2.0 PriceDifference
R3₹3,59,900₹3,39,028-₹20,872
MT-03₹3,49,900₹3,29,608-₹20,292

The YZF-R3, which was earlier priced at Rs 3.60 lakh, now comes in at Rs 3.39 lakh, making it Rs 20,872 more affordable. The MT-03 has also seen a similar cut, dropping from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 3.30 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 20,292. With this revision, both motorcycles become a little more accessible to buyers while continuing unchanged in terms of design and specifications.

Also Read: Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India

Yamaha YZF R3 2

The R3 and MT-03 are both powered by the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine that is rated to produce 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles are equipped with USDs and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours

Yamaha MT 03 Image 1

Yamaha reintroduced the YZF-R3 and the MT-03 to the Indian market in 2023. At launch, the R3 was priced at Rs 4.65 lakh and the MT-03 at Rs 4.60 lakh, figures that were on the higher side. As mentioned earlier, Yamaha announced a price cut for both models in January 2025, making them relatively more affordable.

# Yamaha YZF-R3# Yamaha MT-03# YZF-R3 in India# MT-03# Yamaha Bikes# Yamaha Motor India# GST on Yamaha Bikes# GST Rate# GST Rate Cuts# GST Council# GST Two Wheelers# GST in India# GST Rates# Bikes# Two Wheelers

Popular Yamaha Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • GST 2.0: Yamaha YZF-R3, MT-03 Prices Fall By Over Rs 20,000