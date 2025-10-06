Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Quarterly Sales In Q2 FY2026: Retails Around 2500 Units During The 9 Days Of Navratri

Mercedes-Benz India has reported achieving its highest-ever quarterly sales in the quarter that ended with September 30, 2025. In Q2 FY2026, the company sold 5119 units, however, the highlight was the fact that the company retailed nearly half of that, that is, around 2500 units, just during the 9 days of Navratri. This also resulted in the company witnessing a month-on-month growth of 36 per cent in September 2025, its highest-ever monthly sales in India.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating the pent-up demand.” He further added, “The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing, as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational cost, etc. We hope this buoyant spirit sustains for the remaining festive season, as we continue to observe market trends closely, remaining cautiously optimistic.

Earlier, GST on luxury cars was 28 percent, and with the additional cess, the total tax burden ranged between 46 and 50 percent. Under the revised GST 2.0 structure, a uniform 40 percent tax is applied to all cars with engines larger than 1.5 litres and lengths exceeding 4 metres. The removal of the cess has further contributed to a reduction in prices across the luxury car segment.

Mercedes says the record sales in September 2025 were driven by strong demand in both Top-End Luxury and Core segments. The Top-End range, including the GLS, S-Class, Maybach, and AMG G63, saw 12 percent year-over-year growth and a 25 percent sales penetration in Q2 FY25-26.

Mercedes-Benz’s Entry Luxury segment, comprising the A-Class sedan and GLA SUV, maintained strong value and appeal among young buyers through a feature-rich, value-driven approach. However, the segment saw a decline in Q2 FY25-26 due to increased competition from lower-priced models with market offers. Meanwhile, the brand’s BEV portfolio continued to expand, achieving 8 per cent penetration of total sales and 10 per cent year-on-year growth, led by record sales of the EQS SUV. The top-end G 580 Edition 1 with EQ Technology is already sold out for 2025, with bookings now open for the next delivery phase.