Automakers around the globe continue to explore new levels of customisation and exclusivity. Luxury car manufacturing has reached a level of exclusivity where the price tags of the rarest vehicles rival those of private jets and yachts. The most expensive cars currently reported combine limited production, hand-built methods, and specialised engineering.



These are not mass-produced cars; it is tailored for a handful of collectors worldwide. Here’s a look at the ten most expensive cars in the world as of October 2025, ranked by their reported prices.

1. Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail - $30 Million (approx Rs 250 Crore)



The La Rose Noire Droptail is a four-unit coach-built convertible created by British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce. Priced at Rs 250 crore, each example of the two-seat roadster is individually specified by its owner. It uses the manufacturer’s 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 with a bespoke state of tune and chassis.

2. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - $28 Million (approx Rs 234 Crore)

The Boat Tail is part of Rolls-Royce’s coach-build program, limited to three cars. It features a distinct rear deck inspired by yachts with integrated storage modules. The vehicle is based on the brand’s aluminium architecture and powered by a twin-turbo V12, which also does duties on the Droptail. In typical Rolls-Royce coach-build fashion, no two cars are a look-alike, priced at Rs 234 crore.

3. Bugatti La Voiture Noire - $18.7 Million (approx Rs 157 Crore)



La Voiture Noire is a one-off Bugatti derived from the Chiron platform and comes in at Rs 157 crore. It references the 1930s Type 57 SC Atlantic and retains the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine with 1,479 bhp on tap. The vehicle remains a single privately owned unit.

4. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta - $17 Million (approx Rs 143 Crore)



The Zonda HP Barchetta was built in three units as a limited continuation of Pagani’s Zonda line. It features a low-profile, open-top design with partial rear-wheel covers and carbon-fibre construction. Each car was allocated to private collectors, and at Rs 143 crore, it marked the most expensive car made by the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer.

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail - $12.8 Million (approx Rs 107 Crore)

The Sweptail is a one-off coupe commissioned by a private client and reportedly costs Rs 107 crore. It incorporates a sloping rear roofline, a glass canopy, and yacht-inspired design elements. Built on a Rolls-Royce platform, it was one of the earliest examples of the company’s modern coach-build era.

6. Bugatti Chiron Profilee - $10.7 Million (approx Rs 88 crore)

The Bugatti Chiron Profilee is a single-unit hypercar developed as a derivative of the standard Chiron. It was created to explore a slightly more restrained, road-focused interpretation of Bugatti’s high-performance W16 platform. Only one unit was built, and it was sold for approximately $10.7 million or Rs 88 crore. Mechanically, the Chiron Profilée was powered by Bugatti’s 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine.

7. Bugatti Centodieci - $7.4 Million (approx Rs 65 Crore)



The Centodieci marked Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, and only ten examples were produced with prices starting at roughly Rs 65 crore at the time of its unveiling in 2019. The design references the EB110 supercar from the 1990s, while performance is derived from the Chiron’s mechanical package, tuned for higher output.

8. Pagani Huayra Codalunga - $7 Million (approx Rs 48 crore)



The Huayra Codalunga is a long-tail variant of the Huayra hypercar, limited to five units. It features revised aerodynamics and extended rear bodywork inspired by 1960s Le Mans cars. Priced at Rs 67 crore, each vehicle is hand-built to individual specifications and is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 making 829 bhp.

9. Pagani Huayra Tricolore - $6.2 Million (approx Rs 46 Crore)

The Huayra Tricolore was produced in three examples to mark the 60th anniversary of the Italian Air Force aerobatic team. The car maintains the Huayra’s mechanical underpinnings – 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12 – but includes specific visual and aerodynamic changes. This supercar was priced at Rs 46 crore per unit.

10. Bugatti Divo - $5.8 Million (approx Rs 39.7 crore)

Limited to 40 units, the Divo is a track-oriented version of the Chiron, focusing on improved downforce and agility. It featured the 8.0 litre W16 quad-turbo engine, different suspension tuning, a lightweight body, and a redesigned aerodynamic profile. With all units sold before production began, it remains one of Bugatti’s most exclusive limited runs.



All prices are based on average conversion rates at the time of their sale.