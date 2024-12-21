Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!

On its way to being one of the world’s largest car markets, affordability has become one of the biggest factors for buying cars in India. Whether you are a first-time car buyer or someone looking for a budget-friendly vehicle, we always set the tab ‘low-to-high’. So, if you are looking to get yourself your first car. Or in the market to add another small car to your garage, we have listed down five of the most affordable cars in India right now, all of them offering great value for money, decent features, and reliable performance.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price - Rs 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh

For decades now, the ubiquitous Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the go-to choice for budget-conscious buyers. Known for its compact size and fuel efficiency, the Alto K10 is perfect for city commutes. It comes with a 1.0-litre engine that produces 67bhp and a healthy mileage of 24.39 kmpl. Priced between Rs 3.99 lakh to 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it has remained one of the most pocket-friendly cars in India.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Price - Rs 4.26 - 6.12 Lakh

One of the many hatchbacks in the Maruti Suzuki India’s line-up, the S-Presso one-up by offering the same SUV-like styling that car buyers like of late. Its lightweight, high seating position and a quirky design have helped it garner respect and fan following across the country, but more specifically in the hills where its lightweight and the 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 66bhp makes it effortless when steeps are too tough to tackle. Its affordability and practicality make it a great choice for first-time buyers. The S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh to 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Renault Kwid

Price - Rs 4.70 - 6.45 Lakh

Soldiering on as a workhorse for Renault India, the Kwid – despite its compact dimensions – gives new car buyers an SUV-like stance. Combine with the affordability factor, spacious and featureful cabin, along with its gutsy 1.0-litre engine that generates 67bhp and offers a mileage of up to 21.7kmpl, the Kwid has been a favourite amongst those looking to get a compact car that has a go-anywhere capability. The Kwid also boasts a touchscreen infotainment system and decent cabin space. Pricing starts at ₹4.70 lakh and goes up to ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Tiago

Price - Rs. 5.00 - 8.75 Lakh

One thing the Tata Tiago has shown the Indian car buyers is that you can have it all and still be on a budget. It’s a well-rounded hatchback with solid build quality, a cabin that’s practical and spacious, and offers most of the modern-day features. Powering it is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 85bhp and returning a mileage of 20.09kmpl. It’s also one of the most handsome-looking cars at its price point with 4-Star GNCAP crash test results backing up its safety quotient. Pricing starts at Rs 5.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Price - Rs. 5.37 - 7.05 Lakh

Third Maruti Suzuki hatchback in the list, the Celerio is a practical and a bigger alternative to the Alto that offers impressive mileage and good drivability in a very compact design. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, it delivers 66bhp and offers a fuel efficiency of up to 26.68kml, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars on sale in India. Pricing starts at Rs 5.37 lakh and tops out at Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Conclusion

These cars only prove that buying a car doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket. These are some of the most affordable options in India and while at it, they still offer reliability, fuel efficiency, and all the essential features. Despite cars getting more expensive as a whole, they prove that there is something for every budget-conscious buyer still. Make sure to test drive and choose the car that best suits your needs and budget!