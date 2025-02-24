Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In IndiaNext-Gen BMW X5 Spied Testing With ‘Neue Klasse’ Design2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to AvoidTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid2025 Honda NX200 | First Look | Priced at ₹ 1.68 Lakh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India

The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault has introduced CNG kits for the Kwid, Kiger and Triber.
  • To be sold in Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra initially.
  • Solely offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine mated to a manual gearbox.

Renault India has rolled out the option of a CNG kit across its portfolio which currently consists of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Solely offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine mated to a manual gearbox, the prices for the CNG kits range from Rs 75,000 for the Kwid to Rs 79,500 for the Triber and Kiger. It should be noted that dealers will offer these as a retrofitment option. The CNG kits will initially be sold in the states of Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with a three-year warranty. 

 

Also ReadRenault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers
 

All three models in Renault’s portfolio come with 1.0-litre engines. The engine in the Kwid makes 69 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque and can be had with both manual and AMT gearboxes. The engine on the Triber meanwhile, churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with the same transmission options as the Kwid. The naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine in the Kiger produces identical power figures as the Triber, although it can also be had in turbocharged guise, where the power figures are 99 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque. The Kiger is available with manual, AMT and CVT gearboxes.

 

Also Read2025 Renault Triber, Kiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh
 2025 Renualt Kiger Triber Launched

The latest iterations of the Kiger and Triber were recently launched in India

 

Renault recently launched the updated versions of the Triber and Kiger in India. The changes on the MY25 models are mostly limited to a few feature additions. The RXL trim of both vehicles has been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, rear power windows, and rear speakers.


 

# Renault India# Renault Kwid# Renault Triber# Renault Kiger# Renault Cars CNG# Renault Kwid CNG# Renault Kiger CNG# Renault Triber CNG# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Renault India has updated the Kiger and Triber for the model year 2025 with added features and more.
    2025 Renault Triber, Kiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh
  • Following a quiet 2024, Renault India is lining up two big launches for 2025 in the form of the next-generation Triber MPV and the new Kiger subcompact SUV, with the launch of the all-new Duster scheduled for 2026.
    New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026
  • This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults
    Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years
  • We list out all the cars on sale in India that first-time car buyers can consider without needing to break the bank.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
  • Skoda’s all-new subcompact SUV goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
    Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

Latest News

  • The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India
  • The all-new X5 is expected to debut in 2026 with both internal combustion and all-electric derivatives.
    Next-Gen BMW X5 Spied Testing With ‘Neue Klasse’ Design
  • BYD’s first electric passenger vehicle in India gets an update globally in the form of cosmetic tweaks and feature additions.
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
  • Advancing ahead and growing bigger with every edition, this year’s car&bike Awards 2025 featured 12 different bike categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
  • Jawa has launched a one-year celebratory edition of its 350 model which gets additional accessories over the standard motorcycle.
    Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh
  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
    Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees

Popular Renault Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved