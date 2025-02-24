Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India

Renault India has rolled out the option of a CNG kit across its portfolio which currently consists of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Solely offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine mated to a manual gearbox, the prices for the CNG kits range from Rs 75,000 for the Kwid to Rs 79,500 for the Triber and Kiger. It should be noted that dealers will offer these as a retrofitment option. The CNG kits will initially be sold in the states of Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with a three-year warranty.

All three models in Renault’s portfolio come with 1.0-litre engines. The engine in the Kwid makes 69 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque and can be had with both manual and AMT gearboxes. The engine on the Triber meanwhile, churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with the same transmission options as the Kwid. The naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine in the Kiger produces identical power figures as the Triber, although it can also be had in turbocharged guise, where the power figures are 99 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque. The Kiger is available with manual, AMT and CVT gearboxes.

The latest iterations of the Kiger and Triber were recently launched in India

Renault recently launched the updated versions of the Triber and Kiger in India. The changes on the MY25 models are mostly limited to a few feature additions. The RXL trim of both vehicles has been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, rear power windows, and rear speakers.



