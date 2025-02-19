Login
Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers

Patented tech allows firefighters to flood the sealed battery module to prevent or control thermal runaway events.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on February 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Renault offers its battery fire supression feature to automakers on a free license
  • Tech uses an adhesive disc designed to dislodge from an opening in the battery casing under pressure from a fire hose
  • Allows firefighters to flood the battery pack with water to control thermal runaways

The Renault Group has announced that it is offering its patented Fireman Access tech to the global auto industry on a free license. The tech, dating back to 2021, was developed in collaboration with firefighters and allows for quick access to the battery cells within the sealed battery module to hasten the process of suppressing battery fires.
 

Also read: 2025 Renault Triber, Kiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh

 

Fireman Access is essentially involves using an adhesive disc to seal an opening into the sealed battery pack. The disc seals the battery in day-to-day usage but is designed to dislodge under the pressure of a direct jet from a fire hose to allow the battery pack to be flooded to contain fires or thermal runaways. Renault says that the tech aids in reducing the time taken to suppress battery fires from a few hours to a few minutes thus freeing up firefighters for other emergencies.
  Renault Groupe Fireman Access 1

Fireman Access tech uses an adhesive disc designed to dislodge under pressure from a firehose to seal an access port in the battery casing allowing firefighters to flood the battery pack to control thermal runaways.

 

The patented tech is currently used in all EVs and plug-in hybrids sold by the Renault Group under its varying brands including Renault and Dacia.
 

Also read: Renault Filante Prototype Targets New Efficiency Record For EVs
 

“Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day. Today, I'm delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer, all over the world," said Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group. 

 

Also read: New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026
 

Renault has however said that licensees will be liable to share any further developments or improvements to Fireman Access with other parties using the tech.

