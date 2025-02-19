Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers

The Renault Group has announced that it is offering its patented Fireman Access tech to the global auto industry on a free license. The tech, dating back to 2021, was developed in collaboration with firefighters and allows for quick access to the battery cells within the sealed battery module to hasten the process of suppressing battery fires.



Fireman Access is essentially involves using an adhesive disc to seal an opening into the sealed battery pack. The disc seals the battery in day-to-day usage but is designed to dislodge under the pressure of a direct jet from a fire hose to allow the battery pack to be flooded to contain fires or thermal runaways. Renault says that the tech aids in reducing the time taken to suppress battery fires from a few hours to a few minutes thus freeing up firefighters for other emergencies.



The patented tech is currently used in all EVs and plug-in hybrids sold by the Renault Group under its varying brands including Renault and Dacia.



“Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day. Today, I'm delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer, all over the world," said Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group.

Renault has however said that licensees will be liable to share any further developments or improvements to Fireman Access with other parties using the tech.