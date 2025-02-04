Renault Filante Prototype Targets New Efficiency Record For EVs

Renault has unveiled the new Filante Record 2025 - a one-off, all-electric, streamlined prototype aimed at setting a new efficiency world record. The single-seat demo car draws inspiration from world record-setting prototypes from the company’s past such as the 40 CV des Records (1925-1926), Nervasport des Records (1934) and Etoile Filante (1956).

Also read: New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026



Renault claims the prototype weighs under 1000 kg with the battery pack weighing around 600 kg.

In terms of design, the streamlined and pseudo-open-wheel design harks back to the world speed record cars of yesteryear. The main body of the Filante Record 2025 is narrow tall and elongated with smooth surfacing to minimise drag. The wheels connect to the main body via exposed suspension arms similar to F1 cars while the floating fenders aid in streamlining airflow over and around the wheels. The circular LED elements at the front are a throwback to the low-set round headlamps found on the 40 CV des Records and, Nervasport des Records. The entire design ethos behind the prototype to make it as light and aerodynamic as possible with Renault claiming a weight of under 1,000 kg - the vehicle’s battery weighs 600 kg.

Also Read: New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

Glass cockpit and bubble canopy inspired by fighter jets.

The cabin follows a similar theme with Renault looking to reduce weight wherever it can. The seat has been designed using stretched canvas similar to hammocks with carbon-fibre blades clad in a technical textile supporting the seat. The digital displays within the cabin are as thin as possible while the unique steering wheel controls not just direct changes but also acceleration and braking - the prototype lacks conventional foot pedals instead using steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies linked to hand-held controls.

Also Read: Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years

The Filante Record 2025 features drive-by-wire technology with the steering also controlling acceleration and braking.

Renault hasn’t revealed full powertrain details though what we do know is that the prototype features a 87 kWh battery.

Also Read: Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster

The prototype's design is inspired by the 40 CV des Records (left), Nervasport des Records (right).

Renault says it will showcase the Filante Record 2025 prototype in Paris at the Rétromobile motor show between February 5 and 9, 2025. Post this the model will undertake wind tunnel testing with an efficiency world record planned to be conducted before the end of H1 2025.