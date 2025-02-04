Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Benelli 402 SKTM New RC 390Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Renault Filante Prototype Targets New Efficiency Record For EVs

Streamlined single-seat electric demo car aims to set a new efficiency record for electric vehicles in the first half of 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prototype comes with a 87 kWh battery
  • Weighs under 1000 kg
  • Renault targets efficiency world record in H1 2025

Renault has unveiled the new Filante Record 2025 - a one-off, all-electric, streamlined prototype aimed at setting a new efficiency world record. The single-seat demo car draws inspiration from world record-setting prototypes from the company’s past such as the 40 CV des Records (1925-1926), Nervasport des Records (1934) and Etoile Filante (1956).

 

Also read: New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026
 

Renault Filante Record 2025 2

Renault claims the prototype weighs under 1000 kg with the battery pack weighing around 600 kg.

 

In terms of design, the streamlined and pseudo-open-wheel design harks back to the world speed record cars of yesteryear. The main body of the Filante Record 2025 is narrow tall and elongated with smooth surfacing to minimise drag. The wheels connect to the main body via exposed suspension arms similar to F1 cars while the floating fenders aid in streamlining airflow over and around the wheels. The circular LED elements at the front are a throwback to the low-set round headlamps found on the 40 CV des Records and, Nervasport des Records. The entire design ethos behind the prototype to make it as light and aerodynamic as possible with Renault claiming a weight of under 1,000 kg - the vehicle’s battery weighs 600 kg.

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

 

Renault Filante Record 2025 3

Glass cockpit and bubble canopy inspired by fighter jets.

 

The cabin follows a similar theme with Renault looking to reduce weight wherever it can. The seat has been designed using stretched canvas similar to hammocks with carbon-fibre blades clad in a technical textile supporting the seat. The digital displays within the cabin are as thin as possible while the unique steering wheel controls not just direct changes but also acceleration and braking - the prototype lacks conventional foot pedals instead using steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies linked to hand-held controls.

 

Also Read: Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years

 

Renault Filante Record 2025 4

The Filante Record 2025 features drive-by-wire technology with the steering also controlling acceleration and braking.

 

Renault hasn’t revealed full powertrain details though what we do know is that the prototype features a 87 kWh battery.

 

Also Read: Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster

 

Renault world record prototypes

The prototype's design is inspired by the 40 CV des Records (left), Nervasport des Records (right).

 

Renault says it will showcase the Filante Record 2025 prototype in Paris at the Rétromobile motor show between February 5 and 9, 2025. Post this the model will undertake wind tunnel testing with an efficiency world record planned to be conducted before the end of H1 2025.

# Renault# Renault World Record# Rneault Filante Record 2025# Renault EV concept# Renault EV prototype# Renault streamliner# Cars# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Dacia SUV scored well for occupant protection but stopped points in road user protection and safety systems.
    Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
  • Does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Renault Triber? Let’s look at all the changes, and what could have been changed in the MY24 Triber to answer that.
    2024 Renault Triber Review: Is This Subcompact MPV Still Relevant?
  • The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
    2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?
  • The self-driving minibuses will ferry passengers between a designated car park and the Roland-Garros stadium complex during the tournament.
    Renault Group To Trial Level 4 Autonomous Minibus Shuttle Service At Roland Garros 2024
  • The 2024 Renault Captur gets the latest design language from the automaker, while the cabin has been revamped with new materials, more features and safety tech.
    2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features

Latest News

  • The Japanese bike manufacturer’s Surajpur plant has rolled out the one millionth example of the entry-level sport bike, over 16 years after the first unit was built.
    Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India
  • The introductory price range for the third-gen Amaze has now ended and the price hike ranges between Rs 10,000 - Rs 30,000 depending on the variant.
    Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices
  • The next-generation A6, which was set to be introduced as the A7, will make its world premiere on March 4.
    Audi Bins New Odd-Even Naming Strategy For ICE And EV Models
  • Streamlined single-seat electric demo car aims to set a new efficiency record for electric vehicles in the first half of 2025.
    Renault Filante Prototype Targets New Efficiency Record For EVs
  • Within four days of its launch in Japan, Suzuki has been forced to pause orders for the five-door Jimny.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Amasses 50,000 Bookings In Japan Within Four Days; Bookings Temporarily Halted
  • Gaurav Gupta will be responsible for heading the company’s two-wheeler business (both ICE and EV) in the Indian market in his role as President – India 2W business
    Gaurav Gupta Exits MG, Joins TVS Motor Company
  • KTM, which acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta barely a year ago, is currently facing a financial crisis, and the Italian firm has now severed ties with the Austrian bike maker.
    MV Agusta Splits From KTM; Art Of Mobility S.A. Takes Full Control
  • The latest iteration of Triumph’s naked motorcycle gets a range of new electronics, alongside tweaks to the engine
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled
  • Yamaha India has filed a design patent for the updated YZF-R3, which was globally unveiled in October 2024.
    Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

Popular Renault Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Renault Filante Prototype Targets New Efficiency Record For EVs
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved