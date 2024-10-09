Login
Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster

Built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, the Bigster is essentially an elongated version of the Duster
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Dacia has unveiled the Bigster for global markets.
  • Offered with both strong hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains.
  • Borrows several elements from the Duster.

After much speculation, Dacia has finally unveiled the Bigster SUV in the global market. Essentially an extended version of the new Renault Duster, the SUV is based on Renault’s CMF-B platform. As a result, it borrows a lot of styling elements, both inside and outside from the Duster SUV. The Bigster has been unveiled in five-seat form, and not in six or seven-seat configurations. However, it previews the three-row Renault Duster, which is expected to be introduced in India next year and will also spawn a Nissan SUV.

 

Also Read: Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
 Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled Previews Three Row Renault Duster

The Bigster borrows a lot of its styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Duster

 

Visually, the Bigster borrows most of the styling cues of the Duster SUV, including the headlamps that house Y-shaped DRLs and are merged with the grille. The SUV’s front bumper has been redesigned and is different from the Duster, sporting black cladding around the fog lamps and a revised air dam. The Bigster is 227 mm longer than the Duster, and comes with black cladding around the wheel arches. Like the Duster, it also comes with window-mounted door handles. At the rear, the tail lamps have been retained, along with the rear spoiler while the bumper has been slightly revised. The Bigster is offered with either 17 or 18-inch alloys, with the option to upgrade to 19-inch alloys.

 

Also Read: Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled Previews Three Row Renault Duster 1 The Bigster features a freestanding 10.1-inch central infotainment display on the inside

 

Inside, the Bigster retains the same interior layout as the Duster. The cabin features a freestanding 10.1-inch central infotainment display that sits atop the centre console. The entire upper section of the centre console is angled towards the driver. The interior comes with several Y-shaped details such as the AC vents finished in a copper brown shade. The Bigster can be had with either a 7-inch or 10-inch digital instruments display. Other features on the SUV include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate and wireless charging. The Renault version will gain a third row of seats.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled Previews Three Row Renault Duster 3 The Bigster can be had with both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains

 

On the powertrain front, the Bigster is offered with both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options. The Hybrid 155 variant combines a 107 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors (a 50 bhp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator) and a 1.4 kWh battery (230V). The combined power output for this variant is 153 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and it features a six-speed automatic gearbox. Other options include a 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine which is mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system that can also be had in dual-fuel (LPG) guise. This engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. The TCe 130 which is the sole 4x4 variant is also offered with the same engine.


 The Renault-Nissan Alliance had announced earlier this year that they would roll out four new SUVs by the end of FY2026, all based on the Alliance's CMF-B platform. These will include a five-seat and seven-seat offering from each brand. The Alliance had revealed teaser sketches of the 5-seat SUVs that each brand will launch. The Renault 5-seat SUV appears to be based on the new-generation Duster

# Dacia Cars# Dacia Duster# Dacia Bigster# Renault seven-row SUV# New Renault SUV# Renault Duster# Upcoming Renault seven-seat SUV# three-row SUV# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

