Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard

Close to four years on from the launch of its sub-compact SUV, Nissan India has rolled out the facelifted Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. Carrying out a series of styling tweaks and adding more features to its most affordable model, Nissan has also chosen to keep the price of the entry-level variants unchanged, but the introductory prices are valid only for the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Magnite facelift. Prices for the manual Magnite facelift range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh, Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh for the 1.0-litre AMT variants, Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual models and Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh for the turbo-petrol CVT versions (all prices, ex-showroom).

Variant-wise prices of the Magnite facelift; note revised variant naming.

While the design of the Magnite remains the same, the facelift comes with a revised grille that is now connected to the base of the LED projector headlight clusters, and while the daytime running lights remain unchanged, the front bumper has been restyled to incorporate fang-like styling elements finished in silver. The Magnite facelift also rides on new, dual-tone alloy wheels, with the tail section witnessing next to no changes. Sunrise Orange Copper is a new exterior colour option that will be available with the Magnite facelift.

Magnite facelift packs new interior colour scheme and a frameless day-night IRVM.

On the inside, the Magnite facelift now has a multi-tone colour scheme and leatherette applied to key touch points inside the subcompact SUV. New features includes a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, four-colour ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports at the rear and an air filtration system. More importantly, the Magnite facelift comes with six airbags as standard, along with three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder system for all passengers. Also new is the I-Key, which enables remote engine start, along with auto-lock and auto-unlock functions.

On the powertrain front, the Magnite facelift remains the same as the outgoing model, with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

In the three and a half years since it was launched, the Magnite has found over 1.5 lakh buyers. Going forward, Nissan will begin exports of the Magnite facelift to over 45 left-hand drive markets as well, taking the total number of markets the Magnite is exported to, to over 65.

The Magnite continues to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Renault Kiger.