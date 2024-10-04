Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia New CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard

Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan Magnite facelift prices range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
  • Gains revised grille and front bumper along with new alloy wheels and Sunrise Orange Copper paint option.
  • Variant lineup renamed; powertrain options remain unchanged over the pre-facelift Magnite.

Close to four years on from the launch of its sub-compact SUV, Nissan India has rolled out the facelifted Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. Carrying out a series of styling tweaks and adding more features to its most affordable model, Nissan has also chosen to keep the price of the entry-level variants unchanged, but the introductory prices are valid only for the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Magnite facelift. Prices for the manual Magnite facelift range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh, Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh for the 1.0-litre AMT variants, Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual models and Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh for the turbo-petrol CVT versions (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights

 

magnite prices

Variant-wise prices of the Magnite facelift; note revised variant naming.

 

While the design of the Magnite remains the same, the facelift comes with a revised grille that is now connected to the base of the LED projector headlight clusters, and while the daytime running lights remain unchanged, the front bumper has been restyled to incorporate fang-like styling elements finished in silver. The Magnite facelift also rides on new, dual-tone alloy wheels, with the tail section witnessing next to no changes. Sunrise Orange Copper is a new exterior colour option that will be available with the Magnite facelift.

 

nissan magnite facelift dashboard new features carandbike 1

Magnite facelift packs new interior colour scheme and a frameless day-night IRVM.

 

On the inside, the Magnite facelift now has a multi-tone colour scheme and leatherette applied to key touch points inside the subcompact SUV. New features includes a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, four-colour ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports at the rear and an air filtration system. More importantly, the Magnite facelift comes with six airbags as standard, along with three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder system for all passengers. Also new is the I-Key, which enables remote engine start, along with auto-lock and auto-unlock functions.

 

On the powertrain front, the Magnite facelift remains the same as the outgoing model, with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

 

In the three and a half years since it was launched, the Magnite has found over 1.5 lakh buyers. Going forward, Nissan will begin exports of the Magnite facelift to over 45 left-hand drive markets as well, taking the total number of markets the Magnite is exported to, to over 65.

 

The Magnite continues to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Renault Kiger.

# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Facelift# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The images reveal an updated fascia complemented by a slightly tweaked grille and headlamps.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • The Nissan Magnite facelift’s interior will retain the same layout as before while sporting a dual-tone colour scheme
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • Previous teasers have showcased minor cosmetic changes, primarily focussing on the grille design and lighting elements.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open, Deliveries To Commence On October 5
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

Latest News

  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,176 Bookings On Day 1
  • The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
    Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • In the report, LML mentioned ambitious plans to launch a new line of scooters and motorbikes, relaunching the Freedom name along with the LML brand
    Bajaj Auto Sued By LML Over Using Freedom Name
  • All-new sixth-gen E-class will be launched in India on October 9, 2024
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
  • The updated 200 Duke borrows the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke, and is now about Rs 4000 more expensive
    Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
  • The Carnival is priced at a hefty Rs 63.90 lakh, making it a lot more expensive than its predecessor
    New Kia Carnival Receives 2796 Bookings In India

Research More on Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Expected Price : ₹ 8.5 - 9.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 4, 2024

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved