Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999

Taking a leaf out of Renault and Citroen’s Playbook, Nissan India has expanded its Magnite subcompact SUV lineup by offering a CNG powertrain option. The new CNG variant is only available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The CNG kit will be available as a retrofit option at the dealership level, for an additional cost of Rs 74,999. The Magnite CNG will be available at all authorised dealerships starting June 1, 2025.

Installation of the kit will take place in phases. In the first phase, it will be offered through Nissan-authorised dealerships across seven states: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. Subsequent phases will include other regions. The CNG kit will come with a government-approved standardised fitment and is backed by a warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres. The installation will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres, says Nissan. The CNG tank has a capacity of 12 kg in a single-cylinder layout.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Nissan Magnite has been a phenomenal product for us and has led the success story in India. To meet the requirements of customers, Nissan Dealers will provide an alternate fuel option in the form of a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, which will be carried out at the authorised fitment centres for customers. We are confident that this move will enhance the popular compact SUV’s value proposition and practicality.

CNG kit offered with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine in a manual gearbox.

Currently, all six variants of the Nissan Magnite equipped with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and manual gearbox are eligible for the CNG upgrade. This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque in its petrol-only configuration. However, output is expected to be slightly lower when in its CNG guise.

The base variant of the Magnite starts at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With the CNG kit added, the cost soars to Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).