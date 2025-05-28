Login
Latest News
Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In IndiaAntonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise ControlUpcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 LaunchNissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
Latest Articles
Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999

The CNG option is offered across all trim levels with the 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a manual gearbox.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • CNG kit costs an additional Rs 74,999
  • To be offered in seven key states initially
  • Available with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine only

Taking a leaf out of Renault and Citroen’s Playbook, Nissan India has expanded its Magnite subcompact SUV lineup by offering a CNG powertrain option. The new CNG variant is only available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The CNG kit will be available as a retrofit option at the dealership level, for an additional cost of Rs 74,999. The Magnite CNG will be available at all authorised dealerships starting June 1, 2025. 

 

Also Read: 'Committed to India': Nissan On India Operations As Uncertainty Clouds Future

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 4

The CNG kit costs an additional Rs 74,999 and will be offered across the trim levels. 

 

Installation of the kit will take place in phases. In the first phase, it will be offered through Nissan-authorised dealerships across seven states: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. Subsequent phases will include other regions. The CNG kit will come with a government-approved standardised fitment and is backed by a warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres. The installation will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres, says Nissan. The CNG tank has a capacity of 12 kg in a single-cylinder layout.

 

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Nissan Magnite has been a phenomenal product for us and has led the success story in India. To meet the requirements of customers, Nissan Dealers will provide an alternate fuel option in the form of a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, which will be carried out at the authorised fitment centres for customers. We are confident that this move will enhance the popular compact SUV’s value proposition and practicality. 

 

Also Read: Nissan To Cut 20,000 Jobs By Next Fiscal; 7 Nissan Plants To Down Shutters

  Nissan Magnite Facelift 1 1

CNG kit offered with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine in a manual gearbox.   

 

Currently, all six variants of the Nissan Magnite equipped with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and manual gearbox are eligible for the CNG upgrade. This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque in its petrol-only configuration. However, output is expected to be slightly lower when in its CNG guise.  

  

The base variant of the Magnite starts at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With the CNG kit added, the cost soars to Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite CNG# Magnite SUV# Magnite CNG# Magnite# Nissan Cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite
8.1

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 5.99 - 11.66 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

Popular Nissan Models

