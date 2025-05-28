Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026

At a time when Nissan is fighting hard to stay afloat globally, its Indian arm is prepping to practically quadruple its portfolio in the coming years. At present, Nissan only manufactures a single model in India – the Magnite subcompact SUV. However, the company will add another offering to its rather lonely bouquet at the start of next year, in the form of a new, entry-level MPV. This product – which will be based on the Renault Triber – has now been confirmed for launch in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

Also Read: Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch

Speaking to carandbike during a recent media interaction, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director at Nissan India, confirmed the company’s plans to launch a total of three new made-in-India models by 2027, and kicking things off will be the Triber-based MPV, which will use the same platform as its French counterpart.

Nissan's MPV expected to share most of its components with the Triber.

Nissan has previously previewed the new MPV in a teaser image, which reveals the Nissan model will retain the Triber’s basic silhouette. However, it will have a new face – replete with a wing-like element incorporating the grille as well as the new headlights. The front bumper, too, will be redesigned, with C-shaped inserts at either end.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999

It’s expected to mirror the interior design and layout of the Triber, but we expect it to come with more features, that will also be introduced on the Renault when it is facelifted.

Engine and transmission options, too, are likely to be shared with the Triber. Vatsa did not confirm if the Nissan model will be available with a turbo-petrol engine option, as powertrain details are likely to be revealed closer to the model’s world premiere.

Before the Nissan MPV arrives, Renault is likely to launch the facelifted Triber in India, towards the end of 2025.