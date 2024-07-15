Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQBMercedes-Benz EQAPorsche TaycanMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGVespa 946 DragonDucati Hypermotard 698 MonoBGauss RUV 350BMW R 1300 GS
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating

The Dacia SUV scored well for occupant protection but stopped points in road user protection and safety systems.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Duster scored well in occupant protection but dropped points for road user protection and safety assist systems
  • Scored 70 per cent for adult occupant protection
  • Secured 84 per cent score for child occupant protection

Euro NCAP put the new-gen Renault Duster (Sold as the Dacia Duster in Europe) through its stringent crash testing program with the SUV being awarded a three-star rating. The SUV scored well for adult and child occupant protection with a 70 per cent and 84 per cent score respectively though it dropped points in the other categories. The SUV was given a score of 60 per cent for vulnerable road user protection while the safety assist systems secured a 57 per cent score.
 

Also read: Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India 
 

Renault Duster: Adult Occupant Protection
 Dacia Duster 1

Starting with the frontal offset impact test, Euro NCAP noted that the SUV offered between adequate to good levels of protection to adult occupants for the most part though protection to the driver chest was weak. The SUV’s body shell was also noted as being stable post the test. In the full-width barrier test the SUV offered marginal protection to the chest of front and rear seat occupants though protection to the head was good. In side mobile barrier and side pole impact testing the European Crash Testing Agency noted that protection to critical areas such as the adult occupant’s head and chest was good. Whiplash protection to the necks of the front seat and rear seat occupants was also good.
 

Also read: New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster
 

The Duster however dropped points as the agency noted that Dacia could not provide evidence to “demonstrate the degree to which the Duster would control excursion” (person being thrown to the other side of the vehicle in a side impact) and the lack of any safety measure to keep adult occupants from clashing heads in the event of a side-on collision.
 Dacia Duster

 

Renault Duster: Child Occupant Protection

 

Euro NCAP noted that the Duster offered good levels of protection to both the 5-year-old and 10-year-old child occupants. The only exception was the protection to the neck of the 10-year-old in the frontal impact which was rated as adequate. Overall the Duster barely dropped points in the impact protection ratings securing 23.6 out of 24 points. The SUV however dropped some points over the child restraint systems with the co-driver seat not supporting any child restraint system outside of a seatbelt-attached unit and the vehicle lacking a child detection system.
 

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains

 

Renault Duster: Vulnerable Road User Protection

Dacia Duster 2

Euro NCAP noted that in case of a collision with a pedestrian or cyclist, the Duster offered good to adequate levels of protection to the victim’s head in most cases except for the stiff A-pillars and at the base of the windscreen. Pelvis protection though was rated poor at all test locations while protection to the femur was good. Coming to the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, Euro NCAP noted that it performed adequately for pedestrians with poor and weak results for the vehicle reversing into an adult/child and adult crossing the road onto which the vehicle is turning respectively.
 

Also read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
 

Cyclist protection secured a better rating though the Duster did drop points for lacking a cyclist dooring prevention system. Overall the AEB was noted as performing adequately.
 

Renault Duster: Safety Assist
 

Euro NCAP noted that the Duster’s AEB system performed adequately in its reactions to other vehicles. The SUV however dropped points for lacking an occupant detection system for the rear seats to go along with its seat belt warning system. The vehicle also dropped points for offering an indirect driver status monitoring system. The agency also noted that the speed assistance system used a camera and maps to identify speed limits and could automatically adjust the car’s speed limiter though the system was not activated by default.

 

Also read: New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
 

Dacia Duster 3

Speaking of the Indian market, Renault is looking at a new model offensive for the Indian market which is expected to see it relaunch the Duster SUV. The first-gen Duster had a long run in the Indian market only being discontinued in 2020 after being on sale for over a decade with the second-gen SUV never coming to India. The new Duster for India will sit on the CMF-B platform, same as the Dacia, though it remains to be seen just how much the India-spec model will share with its global namesake.

# Dacia# Dacia Duster# Renault# Renault Duster# Dacia Duster Hybrid# Euro NCAP# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Skoda Kodiaq, which is slated to be launched in India in 2025, was crash-tested under the more stringent norms of Euro NCAP.
    India-Bound New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
  • New Swift received mixed scores for adult and child occupant protection with protection levels ranging from good to poor for areas.
    New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Renault Triber? Let’s look at all the changes, and what could have been changed in the MY24 Triber to answer that.
    2024 Renault Triber Review: Is This Subcompact MPV Still Relevant?
  • The upcoming three-row Duster could be called the ‘Bigster’ upon its launch, and the spy images reveal a host of changes and features to expect.
    New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster
  • The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
    2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?

Latest News

  • Slated to be launched tomorrow, here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The Dacia SUV scored well for occupant protection but stopped points in road user protection and safety systems.
    Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
  • Skoda’s first sub-compact SUV is slated to debut in 2025 and will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq and Slavia.
    New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
  • The motorcycle is expected to feature an array of updates including those made to the engine and chassis
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 On The Cards; Expected To Debut Later This Year
  • Audi’s third Bold Edition model, the special edition Q5 gets blacked-out cosmetic elements to the exterior as standard.
    Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 72.30 Lakh
  • Expected to be launched on August 15, 2024, the Mahindra Thar five-door will be one of the hottest launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Undisguised; New Photos Reveal Front End Design
  • The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched on July 5 and is the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle
    Why Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125
  • The new AMG GT 63 Pro gets performance and aero upgrades over the standard AMG GT 63 for improved performance on the track.
    New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Puts Greater Focus On Track Use
  • The Superquadro engine is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by Ducati and the new limited edition marks the end of the iconic motor that spans a history of 30 years
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed
  • Highly anticipated SUV-coupe expected to initially arrive in EV guise followed by the internal combustion model.
    Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe Launch On August 7
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved