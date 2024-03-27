Login
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India

At a press briefing in Chennai, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced it will roll out four C-segment SUVs in the coming years.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nissan, Renault to launch SUVs that will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
  • Both SUVs will be based on the CMF-B platform.
  • Renault likely to revive Duster name for its 5-seat SUV.

Revealing future plans for the Indian market, the Renault-Nissan Alliance has announced it will roll out four new SUVs as it looks to revive its fortunes in the country. As part of the plan, Renault and Nissan will both launch two new SUVs each, both competing in the fiercely contested compact SUV segment. 

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

 

The new SUVs will be based on the Alliance's CMF-B platform. While the Alliance hasn't revealed the launch time frame for the new SUVs, it is likely that all four will arrive by the end of FY2026.

 

Also Read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup

 

At the briefing, the Alliance revealed teaser sketches of the 5-seat SUVs that each brand will launch. The Renault 5-seat SUV appears to be based on the new-generation Duster, while the Nissan version appears to derive styling cues from larger Nissan SUVs on sale globally.

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

