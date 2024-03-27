Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India

Revealing future plans for the Indian market, the Renault-Nissan Alliance has announced it will roll out four new SUVs as it looks to revive its fortunes in the country. As part of the plan, Renault and Nissan will both launch two new SUVs each, both competing in the fiercely contested compact SUV segment.

The new SUVs will be based on the Alliance's CMF-B platform. While the Alliance hasn't revealed the launch time frame for the new SUVs, it is likely that all four will arrive by the end of FY2026.

At the briefing, the Alliance revealed teaser sketches of the 5-seat SUVs that each brand will launch. The Renault 5-seat SUV appears to be based on the new-generation Duster, while the Nissan version appears to derive styling cues from larger Nissan SUVs on sale globally.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.