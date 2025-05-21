Login
India-Bound 7-Seat Renault Duster (Dacia Bigster) Receives 3-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Bigster is the three-row version of the Dacia Duster and is due to be launched in India next year
By Shams Raza Naqvi

1 mins read

Published on May 21, 2025

Highlights

  • The 3-row SUV registered a 69% score in adult occupant protection
  • For child occupant protection, the score was better at 85%
  • The SUV could be launched as Renault Boreal in India in 2026

If you’re waiting the launch of new-gen Renault Duster in India later this year, and its 7-seat derivative, the Bigster, this news is for you. The Dacia Bigster which is set to be sold as the Renault Boreal in the Indian market, has just received a 3-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored a total of 27.70 points out a maximum 40 points for adult occupant protection and 42 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

 

Dacia Bigster Euro NCAP

The Bigster scored maximum points in side pole impact assessment.

 

A statement from Euro NCAP said that the passenger compartment of the Bigster remained stable in the frontal offset test, and test dummies showed good protection for the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. Crucially, the driver’s chest protection was rated as weak while in the side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good. 

 

Also Read: Renault's 7-Seat Duster Set To Be Named 'Boreal'; First Teaser Out Ahead Of Unveil

 

Dacia Bigster Euro NCAP 3

The SUV scored the highest points for child occupant protection.

 

In both the frontal offset and side barrier tests the SUV provided good protection of all critical body areas for both child dummies and scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.  The SUV has a front passenger airbag which can be switched off to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position. The Bigster also has an advanced eCall system which contacts emergency services in the event of a crash.

 

Dacia Bigster Euro NCAP 1

It remains to be seen if India-spec model will be offered with ADAS.

 

The Bigster sold in Europe comes with six airbags as standard and gets a handful of driver assist functions including Autonomous Emergency braking as well as Driver fatigue alert system. 

 

Renault had recently announced a new name for the SUV to be sold outside the European markets which means it could be called the Boreal when it is launched in India sometime in 2026. The Boreal will also spawn a Nissan twin.

