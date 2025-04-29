Renault's 7-Seat Duster Set To Be Named 'Boreal'; First Teaser Out Ahead Of Unveil

A new video from Renault has hinted at the seven-seat version of the Duster being named ‘Boreal’. Set to be offered for sale in over 70 markets outside of Europe, the model – sold overseas as the Dacia Bigster – will also make it to India sometime in 2026, possibly with the Boreal name, that was trademarked in India last year.

According to Sylvia Dos Santos, the company’s head of appellations strategy, the name Boreal is derived from the Greek word ‘Boreas’, meaning northern wind, also the name of the Greek god of the wind and winter. According to the video, the name was also partly inspired by Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, which is a phenomenon that occurs in high altitude regions involving natural light displays.

Having been spotted testing multiple times, the latest communication from Renault India pegs the India launch of the Boreal sometime in FY2026. Renault will also launch the new Duster in India, which will mark the return of the nameplate after it was taken off the shelves years ago. The Boreal will be unveiled in Brazil in the coming months, and initially go on sale in the Latin America region, before it will go on sale in the Indian market.