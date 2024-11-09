Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Skoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch

These images hint that the new Duster’s India launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Renault Duster spied in India
  • Was unveiled globally in February this year
  • Likely to launch sometime next year

Renault globally unveiled the all-new Duster SUV in February 2024, and now, for the first time, spy shots of the extensively updated model have surfaced on the internet, captured during road tests in India. These images hint that the new Duster’s Indian launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year. The latest photos, taken from the rear with partial side-profile visibility, show the test vehicle under heavy camouflage, covering most of the finer design details.

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options

 

New Renault Duster spied 1 magicstudio 94yfp7ga4k

Appears identical to the international model.

 

The new Duster appears to retain the muscular stance of the global model, with a similar silhouette. Notable design elements include pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a roof spoiler. The alloy wheel design also seems consistent with the global version.

 

While the spy images don’t reveal every detail, it’s likely the India-spec Duster will closely mirror the international model. The front end is expected to feature a grille with Renault lettering instead of the logo, alongside slim, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertical bumper air vents, and rounded fog lights. The Duster is based on Renault’s CMF-B platform. 

 

Also Read: Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster

 

New Renault Duster 4

The global model features ADAS. 

 

Inside, the international Duster features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system slightly angled toward the driver. Other features of interest include a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument display, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a redesigned steering wheel, and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.

 

Globally, the new Duster is offered with three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. There is also an option of a mild hybrid setup with two of the aforementioned options. It remains to be seen if Renault India brings all of these options in the India-spec version. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?

 

2025 renault duster suv unveiled 140hp hybrid powertrain india launch likely next year carandbike 1

The international version is offered with three engine options and mil hybrid tech. 

 

Renault discontinued production of the previous Duster in India in 2022, following a decline in demand. The original Duster, which launched in India in 2013, was the first model in the C-segment mid-size SUV category and was one of the selling cars initially.

 

Upon its launch, the new Duster is set to compete in India’s fast-growing compact SUV segment, getting into the ring with popular models such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and more. 

 

Spy shot source

# New Renault Duster# New Renault Duster spied# 2025 Renault Duster# Renault Duster# Duster# cars# Auto News# Upcoming cars in India# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks
  • Here is a lowdown on all the things that differentiate the new Xpulse 210 from the outgoing Xpulse 200 4V.
    Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: What Are The Differences?
  • The Bear 650 is offered in five colour options and is the fifth Royal Enfield motorcycle to sport the 650cc parallel twin engine.
    EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched At Rs 3.39 Lakh
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
  • The fourth-gen Dzire will get a new and sportier fascia and a restyled headlight setup.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11

Latest News

  • Bentley has also postponed its plans to shift towards full electrification, with the company now targeting a complete electric lineup by 2035.
    Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035
  • These images hint that the new Duster’s India launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year.
    New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
  • The Kylaq will be offered in 4 trim levels and 5 colour options.
    Skoda Kylaq: Top 10 Stats Of The Latest Nexon, Brezza Rival
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks
  • Mahindra has revealed that the waiting period for the Roxx SUV ranges between 9 and 15 months.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Periods Stretch To 2026; M&M Plots Production Ramp-Up In 2025
  • Set to be launched on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire – which will be available in both petrol and CNG forms at launch – has become the first Maruti to secure five stars from GNCAP.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
  • Skoda’s all-new subcompact SUV goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
    Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared
  • To tackle financial difficulties and streamline its operations, Nissan has announced a considerable reduction in its global workforce and production capacity.
    Nissan Slashes Global Production Capacity By 20%, Cuts 9,000 Jobs Worldwide
  • The Rorr EZ is the second offering from Oben and can be had in three battery pack capacities.
    Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999
  • Here is a lowdown on all the things that differentiate the new Xpulse 210 from the outgoing Xpulse 200 4V.
    Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: What Are The Differences?
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved