New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch

Renault globally unveiled the all-new Duster SUV in February 2024, and now, for the first time, spy shots of the extensively updated model have surfaced on the internet, captured during road tests in India. These images hint that the new Duster’s Indian launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year. The latest photos, taken from the rear with partial side-profile visibility, show the test vehicle under heavy camouflage, covering most of the finer design details.

Appears identical to the international model.

The new Duster appears to retain the muscular stance of the global model, with a similar silhouette. Notable design elements include pronounced wheel arches, roof rails, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a roof spoiler. The alloy wheel design also seems consistent with the global version.

While the spy images don’t reveal every detail, it’s likely the India-spec Duster will closely mirror the international model. The front end is expected to feature a grille with Renault lettering instead of the logo, alongside slim, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertical bumper air vents, and rounded fog lights. The Duster is based on Renault’s CMF-B platform.

The global model features ADAS.

Inside, the international Duster features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system slightly angled toward the driver. Other features of interest include a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument display, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a redesigned steering wheel, and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.

Globally, the new Duster is offered with three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. There is also an option of a mild hybrid setup with two of the aforementioned options. It remains to be seen if Renault India brings all of these options in the India-spec version.

Renault discontinued production of the previous Duster in India in 2022, following a decline in demand. The original Duster, which launched in India in 2013, was the first model in the C-segment mid-size SUV category and was one of the selling cars initially.

Upon its launch, the new Duster is set to compete in India’s fast-growing compact SUV segment, getting into the ring with popular models such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and more.

