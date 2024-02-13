New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- Expected to come to Indian shores late next year
- Likely to be offered with a hybrid option in India
- Gets 4x4 as an option
Renault has taken the wraps off the all-new Duster SUV globally. Initially showcased as the Dacia derivative late last year, the Renault version displays minor styling changes, as seen in official images. This iteration of the compact SUV is expected to hit the Indian market in 2025. From what it showcases, it promises to bring in a contemporary exterior design, a revamped and feature-rich interior, and fresh powertrain selections.
The latest iteration of the compact SUV is expected to hit the Indian market in 2025.
Starting with the exterior, the new Duster – built on the Alliance's CMF-B architecture – mirrors its Dacia counterpart with a few alterations. The grille now sports Renault lettering instead of the company logo. Moreover, the slim Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps, vertical air vents in the bumper, rounded fog light units, and a large lower grille are carried over from the Dacia version. Other design elements include chunky wheel arches, roof rails, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a pronounced roof spoiler.
Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
The Renault version gets minor styling tweaks to its interior as compared to its Dacia counterpart.
As for the interior, the dashboard features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, positioned slightly towards the driver. Other features include a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), full digital 7.0-inch instruments display, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a redesigned steering wheel with controls, a centre console with a rotary gear selector, and different seat upholstery.
While specific engine details for the Duster remain undisclosed, it is expected to offer three engine options akin to the Dacia version, including two electrified variants. International models will feature a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid, a 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. However, the Indian version is likely to adopt the former two powertrains. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual that sends power to the front wheels and all four wheels via the optional 4x4 system.
Also Read: New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
Likely to be offered with a hybrid option in India.
Upon its launch in India, the new Renault Duster will enter the highly competitive compact SUV segment and will compete with popular models such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the Indian market.
