Next-Gen Renault Duster Design Sketches Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut

The new generation Renault Duster’s design sketches reveal a butch and rugged offering and the SUV is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market in the near future.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on November 22, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The new-gen Renault Duster design sketches show a butch design
  • The new Duster is scheduled for a global debut on November 29
  • The next-generation Duster is slated to arrive in India by 2025

The next generation Renault Duster (Dacia Duster in some markets) is due for a global debut on November 29, 2023, and ahead of its unveiling, the design sketches for the upcoming SUV have been leaked online. This is in addition to the CAD renderings that surfaced a few weeks ago and further give a glimpse at how the new Duster SUV will shape up. The next-gen Duster is not only important for Europe but India as well with the model expected to return to our shores.

 

The design sketches on the 2024 Renault Duster remain identical to the renderings. This includes the new Dacia logo in the centre, twin-split LED DRLs and a chunky, off-road-ready front bumper in place. The pronounced wheel arches further add to the ruggedness of the SUV, while you also notice body cladding on the lower sections. The design sketch further reveals a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, which was missing on the renderings. It needs to be seen if the same will make it to the production version. 

 

Also Read: Renault Duster Production Ends In India

 

 

The cabin is expected to borrow heavily from the Renault parts bin, particularly from the new Kardian SUV. This will include the new infotainment system, steering wheel, dashboard elements and more. However, we will have to wait for the production version to see how the final model turns out. 

 

For those who don’t know, Dacia is the budget brand for Renault and the Duster remains a popular selling offering in its current iteration. While several markets get it as a Dacia model, select markets including India have got it as a Renault-badged offering. 

 

After a rather successful run, the Renault Duster was discontinued in India in 2022 following several changes in the company’s lineup and strategy. The Duster was first introduced in 2012 kickstarting the compact SUV segment, only to be followed by the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and more. The model’s return would mark a new innings for the French automaker in the segment, not to forget a three-row version is all said to be in the works, helping the automaker take on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens and more in the same price bracket. 

 

 

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Renault Duster? Here's A Checklist

 

Not just Renault but its sister brand Nissan will also benefit from the arrival of the new Duster SUV with its own iterations in the works based on the same platform. Both models will be built at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Tamil Nadu, ala Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. That said, the next-generation Duster is still some time away from India and is likely to arrive in 2025. Expect prices to be between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17lakh, pushing up to Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec three-row version. The SUV is likely to miss out on a diesel upon its arrival. 

