Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years

This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Renault is now offering a 3 year/ 1,00,000 km warranty as standard.
  • Renault previously offered a 2 year/ 50,000 km warranty as standard.
  • Renault is also offering a range of extended warranty programs.

Renault India will now offer a 3 year/ 100,000 km warranty as standard on all its products in the Indian market. The company previously offered a 2 year/ 50,000 km warranty. This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults. Additionally, Renault is also offering a range of extended warranty programmes for its vehicles. These include 4 year/100,000 km, 5 years/120,000 km, 6 years/140,000 km, and a 7 year programme for unlimited kilometres. 

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
 

Commenting on the new warranty scheme, Venkatram M, Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India, said "Renault has a legacy of delivering innovative, reliable solutions that earn the trust of our customers. With the introduction of a standard 3-year warranty on all vehicles purchased in 2025, we reaffirm our confidence in the quality of our cars and our dedication to elevating the ownership experience. We understand the importance of peace of mind when making such a significant purchase, and this initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything we do, ensuring every journey is rewarding and worry-free."

 

Also ReadNew Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
 

Renault currently sells three vehicles in the Indian market. These include the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Renault is now expected to launch the all-new Duster in the Indian market sometime in 2025.

# Renault India# Renault Duster# Renault Triber# Renault Kwid# Renault Kiger# Cars
