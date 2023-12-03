Login

New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights

The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 3, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The new-generation Renault Duster has larger dimensions.
  • The new Duster gets a strong hybrid engine option.
  • SUV now gets a 7-inch digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

The new generation Renault Duster (Dacia Duster in some markets) made its global debut earlier this week and the compact SUV has witnessed an overhaul. This iteration of the SUV is also expected to make it to Indian shores in the future. So what makes the third generation Duster special and what's different about it? We break it down in these highlights.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
 

Rugged Design

 

 

The 2024 Renault Duster is more rugged in appearance. It adopts the automaker's latest design language seen on the Bigster concept with the sculpted body and ample body cladding for the butch appearance. Adding the modern touch are the Y-shaped LED DRLs and LED taillight that lend a sharp look. The flared wheel arches, strong and high shoulder-line further add to the brawny appearance.


Also Read: New Renault Twingo Concept Previews An All-Electric Retro Hatchback Due In 2026

 

Larger Dimensions

 

 

The new Renault Duster measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height. The SUV has grown 14 mm longer than the previous generation. This should translate to better cabin space. Dacia says the new Duster offers 30 mm of additional leg room, while the front interior width has increased too  The boot has a wider opening and a lower lip, which makes loading luggage much easier. The boot capacity has increased by 472 litres over the older model, which has a six per cent uptick in cargo space over the predecessor. The ground clearance is an impressive 217 mm.

 

Also Read: Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
 

Feature-rich Cabin

 

The third-generation Duster will be more tech-laden and a far improvement since the first generation model last sold in India. The SUV now gets a 7-inch digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch infotainment system. Dacia is offering both units as standard on nearly all variants, except the entry-level 'Essential' trim. The SUV will also come with the Dacia YouClip. Other features will include wireless charging, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system and more. 


 

New Hybrid Powertrains


 

 

The third-gen Duster is based on the CMF-B platform shared with other Renault Group models. The new platform supports new mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains, along with a Bi-fuel option. The diesel engine has been discontinued globally. 


 

The new Duster Hybrid is the most powerful version and gets a self-charging hybrid system. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder motor develops 138 bhp and is paired with dual electric motors, a multi-mode gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery pack. The mild hybrid version gets the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol with a 48-volt system and a smaller 0.9 kWh battery pack. The unit makes 128 bhp and promises 10 per cent lower emissions. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual that sends power to the front wheels and all four wheels via the optional 4x4 system. Renault is offering five driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, and Eco.


 

The base variants get the 1.0-litre TCe 100 Bi-Fuel turbo petrol engine that runs on petrol and LPG options. The company says the LPG version can travel up to 1,300 km between refuelling.


 

Safety Features

 


 

The new Renault Duster will also be safer with the addition of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) in order to meet the mandatory requirements in developed markets. The new safety tech will add features like auto emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, speeding alert, rear parking assist, emergency stop signal, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, automatic headlights, and emergency calling. The SUV will also come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

# Renault Duster# 2023 Renault duster# Dacia# Dacia Duster# SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

