New Renault Twingo Concept Previews An All-Electric Retro Hatchback Due In 2026
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Nov-23 12:27 PM IST
Highlights
- The Renault Twingo EV will arrive in Europe in 2026
- Renault says the Twingo EV will be efficient promising 10 km per kWh
- The Renault Twingo EV will be priced under 20,000 Euros (about Rs 18 lakh)
French automaker Renault recently pulled the wraps off the next-generation Twingo concept that brings the iconic name in an all-new avatar. The Renault Twingo was an extremely popular city car for the manufacturer launched in 1992 with the automaker selling three generations of the car till date. It will now return as an all-electric hatchback in 2026.
Renault showcased the production-intent prototype that borrows heavy inspiration from the original Twingo of the 1990s. The silhouette resembles that of the original model while the front has been adapted to a more contemporary appearance. The concept gets offset triple vent openings on the bonnet, which are far more pronounced and stick out of the bodywork.
Also Read: Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
The new generation Renault Twingo electric will be based on the carmaker's "AmpR Small" modular architecture that will also underpin the new Renault 5 hatchback and Renault 4 SUV, both of which are electric. The design, engineering, and production will be handled by Ampere, a new standalone EV subdivision of the Renault Group announced alongside the new Twingo EV.
Specifications on the upcoming Renault Twingo electric are yet to be disclosed. The company promises an "incredible efficiency number of up to 10 km per kWh." The automaker has also promised a starting price under 20,000 Euros (about Rs 18 lakh), which would make it the brand's most accessible electric car, second to the Renault Kwid EV, sold in some markets. It will also face heat from the new Citroen E-C3 as well as the upcoming entry-level electric offering from Volkswagen.
One of the reasons Renault is confident of a competitive price tag for Europe is due to the use of 'software-defined vehicles' (SDV), which will require fewer mechanical parts as a result, leading to substantial cost savings. This should give the French automaker the necessary competitive pricing to compete against Chinese rivals.
Also Read: Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
Renault India has not confirmed the arrival of the Twingo EV in the market. The company though has confirmed a new entry-level A-segment EV could arrive in the near future. The French auto giant also has the next-generation Duster in the works, which is slated for a global debut on November 30. The new-gen Duster is expected to arrive in India by 2025.
