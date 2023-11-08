Login

Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force

The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

08-Nov-23 05:02 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Renault transfers 28.4 per cent of its holdings in Nissan to French Trust
  • Renault to continue to receive monetary benefits from transferred shares
  • Renault-Nissan eyeing new investment for Indian market

Having announced a new alliance agreement earlier in the year, the Renault Group and Nissan today announced that the agreement has come into force. The new agreement brings a change in dynamics between the alliance partners with both companies now holding just 15 per cent voting rights in each other.

 

Also read: Renault-Nissan Alliance Reaffirms Commitment To India Operations
 

The Renault Group said that it had transferred 28.4 per cent of its shares in Nissan to a French trust that would be a neutral member of the alliance. Renault previously held a 43.4 per cent stake in Nissan which will now be reduced to the agreement-mandated 15 per cent. The company however said it would continue to receive full monetary benefits from the shares entrusted to the Trust including dividends and proceeds from the sale of said shares.

 

Renault and Nissan have eyed major investments into its India operations to roll out as many as 6 new models in the coming years.

 

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance, said: “We are delighted to announce today the effectiveness of the New Alliance agreement signed on at the end of July 2023. This is a very important step for Renault Group, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors, and lays the foundations for a new fair, long-standing and effective partnership that will create value for each Alliance member and for all our stakeholders.”

 

Also read: Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
 

“We are now effectively entering this new era of the Alliance with a pragmatic and business-oriented approach. Our joint projects in Europe, Latin America and India will strengthen our partnership and generate hundreds of millions of euros in value for each partner while being mutually beneficial in the field of innovation. We are also very proud to welcome Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors as strong partners in Ampere, our EV and software business, confirming the attractiveness of our assets,” said Renault Group CEO, Luca de Meo.

 

The two companies earlier in the year announced a new investment into its joint Indian operations with plans to launch up to six new models in the country. The alliance planned to invest Rs 5,300 crore into its operations in the country which would see the introduction of a host of new products including electric vehicles.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19141 second ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13284 second ago

The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years

Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG Powered Truck
Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG Powered Truck
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13082 second ago

The LNG truck is based on Ashok Leyland's modular AVTR series and is powered by a six-cylinder engine

EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11153 second ago

Vespa’s ‘small body’ scooters get new styling and tech, and are available in three engine displacements 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc.

2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-9911 second ago

The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-6253 second ago

The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain

MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job
MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-460 second ago

It boasts a custom bottle-green paint scheme highlighted with golden pinstripes.

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-223 second ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 minutes ago

The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.

EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Nissan Hyper Force Performance EV Concept; Could Be Upcoming All-Electric GT-R
Nissan Hyper Force Performance EV Concept; Could Be Upcoming All-Electric GT-R
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The EV has been designed in collaboration with NISMO Racing and Polyphony Digital Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Renault will launch 8 new models by 2027 as part of a global product offensive. This will include a new SUV for the Indian market.

Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

27 days ago

Renault, the French car manufacturer is currently working on all-new subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The upcoming subcompact SUV is internally codenamed as HBC, which has been spotted doing rounds on the Indian roads amidst lockdown. The company was expected to unveil the product at this year's Auto Expo, which didn't happen eventually. After failed attempts with Captur and Pulse, the carmaker is now eyeing for volume space with an all-new product. It was also expected that the subcompact SUV would be launched in India by mid-2020. As of now, there is no official timeline confirmed by the company yet.

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

27 days ago

The new teaser video reveals several details about Renault's first subcompact SUV including new headlamps, neatly designed door handles, roof-mounted sporty spoiler, and LED taillight design.

  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
