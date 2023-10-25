Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India

Renault has announced that it will launch eight new models by 2027 as part of a global product offensive backed by a €3 billion (Rs. 26,398 crore) investment. Renault is aiming for a double net revenue per unit sold outside Europe in 2027, compared with 2019. As part of the plan, it has commissioned two new platforms. First is a new modular platform, which will be flexible and capable of using multiple powertrains and power sources. This will be dedicated to four different regions: Latin America, North Africa, Türkiye and India. The second will be a Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform dedicated to the more premium D and E segments. This will be made in partnership with Chinese car major, Geely. The latter will make the bulk of the new models planned.

The Kardian, pictured here in red, is the first of the eight models that will enter the markets of Latin America and Morocco, as early as next year. India will likely get this later. With an aim to reduce CO2 emissions, Renault is planning to introduce hybrid powertrains for the future line-up, alongside electric models. It already sells the Megane E-Tech electric in Brazil and Türkiye. Renault aims to sell one car out of three with electric or hybrid versions outside Europe by 2027.

The smaller, new Renault Group modular platform will be assembled in Latin America, Türkiye, Morocco and India. It uses an adjustable and flexible architecture which allows for a large variety of models with lengths between 4 and 5 metres with wheelbase from 2.6 to 3 metres. Unlike pure electric powertrain, Renault says this new platform is designed to accommodate everything from ICE, flex-fuel (E100), LPG, mild-hybrid advanced (48V) and full hybrid, for both front-wheel and four-wheel drives. It will also allow varied body styles to be designed around it. While the Kardian is a B-segment compact SUV (Creta sized), the Niagara Concept, is a pick-up powered by a new E-Tech hybrid 4WD technology.

The other CMA platform is dedicated to the high-end segment in South Korea. These will mostly use strong hybrid powertrains and will be designed by the engineering centre in Seoul and built at the plant in Busan. The first Renault Korea Motors vehicle developed on this platform is still under wraps.

The Niagara Concept is a glimpse into the style of the future Renault range to be built on the new Renault Group modular platform. The generous curves and chiselled details hint at the erstwhile Duster. The sturdy and contemporary grille is carved like a mineral body with a 3D- effect. The letters shaping the Renault name have a “pixel-art” finish. The headlight array is eyebrow-shaped. The pick-up has a prominent skid plate at the front. Extra-high ground clearance, long-travel suspension, and ample front and rear breakover angles will make the Niagara Concept ready for extreme offroading. Niagara Concept is covered with camouflage inspired by the lines and patterns of the brand’s logo. Renault says its colours underscore the vehicle’s multiple facets: green points for adventure, yellow for sports-car edge, light grey for technicity and black background for power.

Its powertrain is the E-Tech Hybrid 4WD technology and has a dual technical adjustment: a mild hybrid advanced (48V) powerplant at the front and an additional electric motor at the rear. Renault claims the Niagara Concept is an optimised off-road performance 4WD model. It can handle half of your everyday drives in full-electric mode, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions. Renault Niagara Concept heralds the next international models that Renault will launch by 2027.