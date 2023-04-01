  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed

2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed

The vehicle will likely see an India launch by 2024
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
01-Apr-23 03:57 PM IST
338495735_770761967596372_2476036986644012501_n.jpg
Highlights
  • The Duster will likely be based on the Renault Bigster concept that was shown in 2021
  • The Renault Duster will be based on the newer CMF-B architecture that is already underpinning cars like the Renault Clio / Captur
  • It will be powered by a 1.6 litre petrol motor that makes 140 bhp paired with a 1.2 kWh battery

With a fresh round of investments confirmed for Renault in India and worldwide, a brand new Dacia Duster is set for arrival. Seen testing with a new set of headlamps and tail-lamps. The silhouette remains similar with what looks like a slight increase in height and a tad bit boxier than the original flowing lines on the previous generation. All these design elements are part of the Renault Bigster concept that was shown in 2021. This is based on the Bigster platform along with a stretched version which could be a 7-seater variant as well. 

 The Renault Duster is leaving the ageing B0+ platform behind the outgoing model which was originally introduced in 2017. 2024  The Renault Duster will be based on the newer CMF-B architecture that is already underpinning cars like the Renault Clio / Captur. The same platform produces Nissan Micra / Juke. The brand Mitsubishi uses it to make the  ASX / Colt models. Of course, Dacia also uses it for the Sandero / Logan / Jogger variants.

Subsequently, the new Renault Duster, wherever Renault exists as a brand and not Dacia is finally incoming. After a long Hiatus internationally, the new Duster is coming to every possible market. This includes India as the Renault-Nissan partnership is replenished with funds and strategies to take on the market. Especially, in the Indian market where mid-size SUV is the absolute hottest segment. A market where mid-size SUV does well with the right packaging and pricing. Renault, the first foreign player in this segment lost the fight and gave up the Duster due to changing emissions and other safety norms. Set to come back, it will have petrol engines only mated to the self-charging hybrid system that we have seen in the Maruti Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. 


A 1.6 litre petrol motor that makes 140 bhp paired with a 1.2 kWh battery should help it deliver high fuel economy. Needless to say, there will be AWD on offer on almost all variants. Most of the variants will be FWD. With good news in sight for the brand Renault as it battles to find its way in the sub-four meter category, the manufacturer will now have at least three products in the mid-size SUV space as many derivates of the platform that makes the Duster that is set to come to India. Expect India launch for this particular Duster to happen in late 2024 and go against other rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda's new SUV, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and upcoming Mahindra XUV 500.

 

Source: Motor1

Related Articles
All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut
All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut
9 hours ago
Renault Unveils The Latest Generation Of Espace Globally
Renault Unveils The Latest Generation Of Espace Globally
3 days ago
Renault, Geely Ink Pact With Aramco For Engine Venture
Renault, Geely Ink Pact With Aramco For Engine Venture
27 days ago
In Alliance Reboot, Nissan To Buy Up To 15% Stake In Renault EV Unit
In Alliance Reboot, Nissan To Buy Up To 15% Stake In Renault EV Unit
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner