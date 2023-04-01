2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed

With a fresh round of investments confirmed for Renault in India and worldwide, a brand new Dacia Duster is set for arrival. Seen testing with a new set of headlamps and tail-lamps. The silhouette remains similar with what looks like a slight increase in height and a tad bit boxier than the original flowing lines on the previous generation. All these design elements are part of the Renault Bigster concept that was shown in 2021. This is based on the Bigster platform along with a stretched version which could be a 7-seater variant as well.

The Renault Duster is leaving the ageing B0+ platform behind the outgoing model which was originally introduced in 2017. 2024 The Renault Duster will be based on the newer CMF-B architecture that is already underpinning cars like the Renault Clio / Captur. The same platform produces Nissan Micra / Juke. The brand Mitsubishi uses it to make the ASX / Colt models. Of course, Dacia also uses it for the Sandero / Logan / Jogger variants.

Subsequently, the new Renault Duster, wherever Renault exists as a brand and not Dacia is finally incoming. After a long Hiatus internationally, the new Duster is coming to every possible market. This includes India as the Renault-Nissan partnership is replenished with funds and strategies to take on the market. Especially, in the Indian market where mid-size SUV is the absolute hottest segment. A market where mid-size SUV does well with the right packaging and pricing. Renault, the first foreign player in this segment lost the fight and gave up the Duster due to changing emissions and other safety norms. Set to come back, it will have petrol engines only mated to the self-charging hybrid system that we have seen in the Maruti Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.



A 1.6 litre petrol motor that makes 140 bhp paired with a 1.2 kWh battery should help it deliver high fuel economy. Needless to say, there will be AWD on offer on almost all variants. Most of the variants will be FWD. With good news in sight for the brand Renault as it battles to find its way in the sub-four meter category, the manufacturer will now have at least three products in the mid-size SUV space as many derivates of the platform that makes the Duster that is set to come to India. Expect India launch for this particular Duster to happen in late 2024 and go against other rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda's new SUV, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and upcoming Mahindra XUV 500.

Source: Motor1