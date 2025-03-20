Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025

With the new financial year around the corner, carmakers have begun announcing upcoming price hikes across their models. April 1, along with January 1 are key dates in the calendar where auto manufacturers tend to announce price hikes across their range of vehicles.



Here is a look at the manufacturers that have confirmed price hikes across their range of cars and SUVs starting April 2025.



Also read: Tata Motors To Increase Passenger Vehicle Prices From April 2025



Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed its third price hike of the calendar year following two rounds of price hikes in January and February respectively. The carmaker hiked prices by up to 4 per cent on January 1 followed by a second hike of up to Rs 32,500 from February 1. Now starting April 1, the carmaker’s range of vehicles is set to become dearer by up to 4 per cent with the carmaker citing rising operational expenses and input costs as a key factor.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors too has announced a price hike with effect from April 1, 2025 though it has not revealed any quantum. The company however said that the quantum of hike would vary based on the vehicle and variant and was necessitated due to rising input and operational costs. The carmaker, which had previously hiked prices on January 1, has also announced a hike in prices of its range of commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent starting April 1.



Also read: Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike Starting April 2025



Kia

Korean carmaker Kia has also joined the price hike bandwagon. It has announced an up to 3 per cent increment in prices across its range of cars starting April 1, 2025. The carmaker had previously hiked prices by up to 2 per cent starting January 1.



In a statement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President, – Sales and Marketing, Kia India added, “Due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing the price by up to 3% across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025. To minimise the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.”



Honda

Citing rising operational and input costs, Honda Cars India too has confirmed that it will be hiking prices across its range of cars and SUVs starting April 1. The company however has not revealed a quantum of hike.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025



In a statement similar to Kia, Honda Cars India VP - Marketing and Sales said, “Despite efforts to absorb these costs, some price revision has become unavoidable and will be passed on to customers. The price hike will vary by model and variant and will apply to all Honda models, including Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate.”



Hyundai

Kia’s sister firm Hyundai India too has announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent starting April 1. As with the remainder of the brands, Hyundai too has cited rising input costs, operation expenses and commodity prices as a factor for the price hike.



Renault

Compared to the rest of the brands mentioned here, Renault has announced its first price hike for the 2025 calendar year. The carmaker, which previously hiked prices early last year, has announced a up to 2 per cent hike in price across its range of cars.

BMW & MINI

BMW Group India has also announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range of cars under the BMW and Mini brands. This marks the second hike in prices for BMW cars in India in 2025 - following a similar hike on January 1 - while it is the first price hike for the MINI brand.

Keep following this page for more updates on price hikes.