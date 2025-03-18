Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike Starting April 2025

Kia India has announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire portfolio, effective from April 1, 2025. This follows Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors lead, making Kia the third automaker in India to implement a price hike in the new financial year.

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President, – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing the price by up to 3% across all Kia models, effective from 1st April 2025. To minimise the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.”

The company attributes this adjustment to rising commodity prices and increasing supply chain costs, factors that have also influenced other automakers in recent months. Notably, Kia had previously raised prices by up to 2 per cent in January 2025 for the same reasons.

With this latest revision, all Kia models sold in India – including popular offerings such as the Seltos, Sonet, Syros, Carens, and Carnival – will see an increase in their prices. The hike will also apply to Kia’s electric vehicle lineup, which includes the EV6 and the EV9.