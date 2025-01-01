Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
Published on January 1, 2025
Highlights
- Prices announcement at Bharat Mobility Expo
- Will be available in six variants with two powertrain choices
- Offers many segment-first features
Kia surprised the Indian automotive market when they introduced their newest offering - the Syros. The seventh offering from the Korean carmaker, the Syros is a sub-4 family crossover that slots between the Sonet and Seltos.
But sitting under the sub-4 metre mark puts the Syros in direct contention with many well-established names in the segment, like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and its own sibling—the Sonet—apart from the upcoming Skoda Kylaq. Here is how the Syros stacks up against these rivals on paper.
Dimension:
When it comes to footprint, the Syros has the same sub-four metre length as all the other cars in the segment at 3995mm but has a width of 1805mm and stands 1680mm tall. Its wheelbase is 50mm more than its sibling at 2550mm and it also offers a larger boot space at 466 litres thanks to the forward-moving second-row seats. In comparison, only the 3XO offers a longer wheelbase than the Syros and is wider too. But this new Kia offering is the tallest in the segment with the most boot space on offer.
|Measurements (in mm)
|Kia Syros
|Kia Sonet
|Tata Nexon
|Mahindra 3XO
|Hyundai Venue
|Skoda Kylaq
|Length
|3995
|3995
|3995
|3990
|3995
|3995
|Width
|1805
|1790
|1804
|1821
|1770
|1783
|Height
|1680
|1642
|1620
|1647
|1617
|1619
|Wheelbase
|2550
|2500
|2498
|2600
|2500
|2566
|Bootspace
|465-litres
|385-litres
|382-litres
|364-litres
|350-litres
|446-litres
Powertrain:
As the Syros is positioned at a premium over the Sonet, Kia has refrained from offering the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Syros. It only gets the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the familiar 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Moreover, the Syros gets a six-speed manual gearbox and no iMT, but a seven-speed DCT is offered with the TGDi petrol engine. On the other hand, the diesel too gets a torque converter automatic, but no iMT here either.
Meanwhile, when it comes to the other sub-4 metre SUVs, the Nexon, 3XO and Venue too offer a diesel powertrain choice, but the Brezza, Magnite, Kiger and the new Kylaq miss out on that front. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in the Brezza is also available with an option of CNG. Apart from the Brezza, CNG is also offered with the Nexon, the only other choice in the segment to offer it.
|Powertrain
|Kia Syros
|Kia Sonet
|Tata Nexon
|Maruti Brezza
|Hyundai Venue
|Mahindra 3XO
|Engine
1.0 Turbo-petrol
1.5 Diesel
1.2 Petrol
1.0 Turbo-petrol
1.5 Diesel
1.2 Turbo-petrol
1.5 Diesel
1.2 CNG
1.5 Petrol
1.5 CNG
1.2 Petrol
1.0 Turbo-petrol
1.5 diesel
1.2 Petrol
1.2 Petrol TGDI
1.5 Diesel
|Power and Torque
Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm
Diesel - 114bhp/250Nm
Petrol – 82bhp/115Nm
Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm
Diesel - 114bhp/250Nm
Petrol – 118bhp/170Nm
Diesel – 113bhp/260Nm
CNG – 99bhp/170Nm
Petrol – 101bhp/136Nm
CNG – 87bhp/121Nm
Petrol – 82bhp/114Nm
Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm
Diesel – 114bhp/250Nm
Petrol – 110bhp/200Nm
Petrol TGDi – 129bhp/230Nm
Diesel – 115bhp/300Nm
|Gearbox
6-speed MT
6-speed AT
6-speed MT
6-speed iMT
6-speed AT
5-speed MT
6-speed AMT
7-speed DCT
5-speed MT
6-speed AT
5-speed MT
6-speed MT
7-speed DCT
6-speed MT
6-speed AT
6-speed AMT
Features
One USP of the Syros is the long and extensive feature list it offers. In fact, it comes with many segment-first features which isn’t offered in any of the rivals. Some of the segment-first features are listed down below:
- Dual 12.3-inch Screens
- 5-inch Digital AC Control screen
- Parking Sensors on the side
- 64-colour Ambient Lighting
- Flus-door handles
- Ventilated Second-row seats
- Level 2 ADAS
Pricing
Pricing for the Kia Syros isn’t out yet, and we will have to wait until the Bharat Mobility Expo for that. However, the Syros is expected to be priced at a premium over the competition owing to the many features that it offers. We expect it to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India.