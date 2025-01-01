Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda QC1QJ Motor SRK 600 RRRoyal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda Maiden
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices announcement at Bharat Mobility Expo
  • Will be available in six variants with two powertrain choices
  • Offers many segment-first features

Kia surprised the Indian automotive market when they introduced their newest offering - the Syros. The seventh offering from the Korean carmaker, the Syros is a sub-4 family crossover that slots between the Sonet and Seltos. 

Kia Syros 5

Also read: Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India

 

But sitting under the sub-4 metre mark puts the Syros in direct contention with many well-established names in the segment, like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and its own sibling—the Sonet—apart from the upcoming Skoda Kylaq. Here is how the Syros stacks up against these rivals on paper. 

 

Dimension:

 

Kia Syros 3

 

When it comes to footprint, the Syros has the same sub-four metre length as all the other cars in the segment at 3995mm but has a width of 1805mm and stands 1680mm tall. Its wheelbase is 50mm more than its sibling at 2550mm and it also offers a larger boot space at 466 litres thanks to the forward-moving second-row seats. In comparison, only the 3XO offers a longer wheelbase than the Syros and is wider too. But this new Kia offering is the tallest in the segment with the most boot space on offer. 

 

Also read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

Measurements (in mm)Kia SyrosKia SonetTata NexonMahindra 3XOHyundai VenueSkoda Kylaq
Length39953995 3995 399039953995
Width180517901804182117701783
Height168016421620164716171619
Wheelbase255025002498260025002566
Bootspace465-litres385-litres382-litres364-litres350-litres446-litres

 

Powertrain:

2025 Kia Syros 6

 

As the Syros is positioned at a premium over the Sonet, Kia has refrained from offering the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Syros. It only gets the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the familiar 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Moreover, the Syros gets a six-speed manual gearbox and no iMT, but a seven-speed DCT is offered with the TGDi petrol engine. On the other hand, the diesel too gets a torque converter automatic, but no iMT here either. 

 

Also read: Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

Kia Syros World Premiere Live Updates Features Specifications Images

 

Meanwhile, when it comes to the other sub-4 metre SUVs, the Nexon, 3XO and Venue too offer a diesel powertrain choice, but the Brezza, Magnite, Kiger and the new Kylaq miss out on that front. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in the Brezza is also available with an option of CNG. Apart from the Brezza, CNG is also offered with the Nexon, the only other choice in the segment to offer it. 

 

PowertrainKia SyrosKia SonetTata NexonMaruti BrezzaHyundai VenueMahindra 3XO
Engine

1.0 Turbo-petrol

1.5 Diesel

1.2 Petrol

1.0 Turbo-petrol

1.5 Diesel

1.2 Turbo-petrol

1.5 Diesel

1.2 CNG

1.5 Petrol

1.5 CNG

1.2 Petrol

1.0 Turbo-petrol

1.5 diesel

1.2 Petrol

1.2 Petrol TGDI

1.5 Diesel

Power and Torque

Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm

 

Diesel - 114bhp/250Nm

Petrol – 82bhp/115Nm

 

Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm

 

Diesel - 114bhp/250Nm

Petrol – 118bhp/170Nm

 

Diesel – 113bhp/260Nm

 

CNG – 99bhp/170Nm

Petrol – 101bhp/136Nm

 

CNG – 87bhp/121Nm

Petrol – 82bhp/114Nm

 

Turbopetrol – 118bhp/172Nm

 

Diesel – 114bhp/250Nm

Petrol – 110bhp/200Nm

 

Petrol TGDi – 129bhp/230Nm

 

Diesel – 115bhp/300Nm

Gearbox

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed iMT

6-speed AT

5-speed MT

6-speed AMT

7-speed DCT

5-speed MT

6-speed AT

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

6-speed AMT

 

Features

2025 Kia Syros 4

 

One USP of the Syros is the long and extensive feature list it offers. In fact, it comes with many segment-first features which isn’t offered in any of the rivals. Some of the segment-first features are listed down below:

 

  • Dual 12.3-inch Screens
  • 5-inch Digital AC Control screen
  • Parking Sensors on the side
  • 64-colour Ambient Lighting
  • Flus-door handles
  • Ventilated Second-row seats
  • Level 2 ADAS

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof

 

Pricing

 

Kia Syros 2

 

Pricing for the Kia Syros isn’t out yet, and we will have to wait until the Bharat Mobility Expo for that. However, the Syros is expected to be priced at a premium over the competition owing to the many features that it offers. We expect it to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India. 

# kia cars# kia# kia india cars# kia SUV# kia new cars# kia india# kia new car# kia cars news# kia cars sales# kia motors# kia syros# kia syros india# kia syros india launch# kia syros rivals# kia syros launch# kia syros launch in india# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Opinion# Comparison
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?
  • Having gone on sale in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has consistently found over 9,000 buyers every month since.
    Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof
  • Here is a rundown of all the electric cars that were launched in India in 2024. The list comprises cars from homegrown automakers and international brands.
    Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024
  • Kia has previously confirmed two mass-market EVs for India one of which is set to be an all-electric derivative of the Carens.
    Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

Latest News

  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • The Triumph Rocket 3 in this special edition pays tribute to a legendary stuntman, and only 500 units of this model will be manufactured worldwide.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
  • After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • Full-fat three-row SUV is BYD’s flagship under the upmarket Denza brand and is offered with PHEV and all-electric powertrains.
    BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India
  • The diminutive 2-door, 2-seat EV was originally previewed back in December 2023.
    Gensol Ezio Reverse Electric Trike To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?
  • Home
  • News
  • Blogview
  • Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved